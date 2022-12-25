Christmas: Reps Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu Urges Hope, Trust in God

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, urges Nigerians to use the occasion of the 2022 Christmas to rekindle their trust in God and reinforce their love for one another in the renewed hope of a brighter future for the nation under a purposeful, caring and humane leadership in the coming year.

Christmas, the celebration of the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ is a rejuvenating assurance of God’s unfailing presence, love and redemption for mankind and particularly our nation from the current suppressive administration that has brought so much pain and hardship to Nigerians.

It is indeed heartrending that in the last seven and half years, of the current administration, Nigerians have been so deprived that they cannot afford their basic needs and made to observe major festivities in fear, misery and utter desolation due to economic hardship and escalated insecurity.

Despite the challenge, we must not succumb to despondency but strengthen the bond of unity, celebrate and share with one another in love, believing that this will be the last Christmas under an uncaring government.

Moreover, Christmas presents yet another opportunity for those behind the acts of violence and disunity in our country to turn a new leaf and embrace a life of peace, love and harmonious living especially as our nation prepares for crucial general elections in the coming year.

We must therefore use the celebration of the coming of Jesus (God is Salvation) to affirm our trust in God’s saving grace to rescue our nation from the woods and return her on the path office unity, peace, joy and happiness, which is the essence of the Yuletide.

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.