Christmas: Kalu rejoices with Christians, preaches peace, love

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has rejoiced with Nigerian Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, calling for peace, love and unity among citizens.

Kalu in a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu noted that Christmas which is marked to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, calls for reflection, emulation and dedication to his teachings and ways.

He encouraged Christians and indeed Nigerians in general to pray for the country amidst challenges, and show love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged.

He noted that peaceful co-existence is needed for development to take place, the Deputy Speaker assured Nigerians that the future of the nation will be brighter under the purposeful, caring, renewed hope leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, I wish to congratulate Christians all over the country as we celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“I enjoin Christians and other Nigerians to pray for the country amidst challenges, and show love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged. I also appeal for peaceful co-existence, which is needed for development to take place. I assure you that the future of the nation will be brighter under the purposeful, caring, renewed hope leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I wish you a wonderful Christmas celebration. Happy holidays.”

