Christmas: Every Nigerian should do everything possible to contribute his her quota for a better Nigeria – Clergy

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Nigerians have been called upon to contribute their quota for the country to be transformed.

The Director of Connectional Ministries of the United Methodist Church UMC Rev Philip Micah Dopah made the call while speaking with our correspondent in Jalingo.

“I want to believe that if all of us mean business, better things start with you and me.

Rev. Dr. Dopah who preached on peaceful coexistence, tolerance, unity, love and forgiveness, appealed to Tarabans to continue to live in peace and tolerance as Christians celebrate Christmas.

He made the appeal in a sermon today in a special Christmas service at United Methodist Church Jatutu Memorial Cathedral Jalingo he advised the congregation to be their brothers’ keepers so that the church and country would witness giant strides in all fields of human endeavours.

“Today, 25th December, marks yet another event which is the commemoration of the birth of the Lord and saviour Jesus Christ spanning over two thousand years ago, stressing that as Christians, it is a veritable time to preach peace, Christ is the Prince of peace himself.

“This is also a time to live in peace with our fellow countrymen and women without recourse to their different religious and political affiliations.

He used the forum to recall happenings in 2023 saying,

“2023 has come and will be gone in a few days. It is one of the years in the history of our Nation that we cannot forget about, because it is the year that is full of many challenges ranging from Kidnappings, political manipulation, and Armed banditry. Even now that we are talking there are still people under the custody of kidnappers.

“Others are Hikes in petroleum pump prices which have thrown many people to various hardships. High cost of living, Food crops such as Maize and others.

“Definitely, 2023 is just the year that Nigerians started tasting the bitterness of hell while they are still alive on earth because most of our leaders are not God-fearing, most of them are heartless, only care for themselves, their families and generations yet unborn.

“Definitely, it has been so bad and terrible. Look at the Naira redesign which did not hold water. Even now in Banks, there is scarcity of Naira notes. Things are falling apart day by day in this country because of the poor economic policy, the poorest nature of our security system. Now that 2023 is about to end, I remain hopeful because Nigeria does not belong to Tinibu, APC, or any political party, it does not belong to political office holders, but Nigeria belongs to God, who has the power to turn every situation for our good – he said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng