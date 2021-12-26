Christmas: Akpabio preaches unity, peace, love In Niger Delta…….Urges Nigerians to pray for their leaders

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has charged Christians to see the birth of Jesus Christ, as a period to demonstrate love, peace, and unity among Nigerians, irrespective of religious, political, and regional convictions.

He also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders at all levels of governance for them to succeed in office.

A statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Udom, quoted the Minister as saying, ” Let me congratulate the Christian faithful and the people of the Niger Delta Region on this year’s Christmas celebration. Let me also use this period of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to remind all Christians on the need to exhibit all the qualities of Jesus Christ, which are unity, peace, and love”.

“Let me specifically thank my brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta Region for the peace we have continued to enjoy in the region and by extension Nigeria. It is my prayer during this yuletide period and the coming new year 2022, that we will continue to maintain this peace and remain solid behind President Muhammadu Buhari, who is doing all within his power to develop the region”, he stated.

According to the former Senate Minority Leader, “as we prepare to usher the year 2022, I pray that it would be a year of a new positive beginning for the Niger Delta Region, where all abandoned projects would be completed and commissioned for the use of the people and where a new development road map would equally be chatted for the region through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Niger Delta Ministry.”

