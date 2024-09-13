Christian Chidubem Ngwu stirs praises @ Wind of Glory on thanksgiving day

It was a day of great joy, celebrations and expression of gratitude to God at the Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry on Thursday, September 12, 2024 when the congregation filed behind Christian Ngwu as he held a thanksgiving service for the successful completion of his first degree university education. Christian graduated from Babcock University recently after a four year academic pursuit at the renowned university.

Youthful Christian who was accompanied on the thanksgiving procession by his mother Prophetess Onyinye Edward Ngwu alongside members of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry was full of gratitude to God for guiding and inspiring him throughout the course of his studies saying that even though there were moments of trials and challenges, God remained faithful and consistent in coming to his defense in all things and at all times. He recalled how he emerged a principal officer of the university’s student union government, a fit which he said he accomplished through the grace of God.

Christian praised the efforts of his parents in ensuring for the successful completion of his education with particular emphasis on the pivotal roles played by his mother Prophet Onyinye who he said have always had positive influence on him. He assured her of his continuous love saying, “l will not disappoint you in whatever that l do”.

Sister Onyinye as she is popularly called by her large followers is the Prophetess at the Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry, also known as House of Joy located at the Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos. The Ministry holds its major activity of songs and worship amidst prophesies every Thursday of the week while consultations, guardian and counseling are conducted every other days of the week.