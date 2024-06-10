Champion Newspapers Limited
Chrisland Schools, organises Symphony of stories , evening of theatrical wonders held in Lagos

L-r... Wife of the former head of the Interim National Government,  Mrs. Margaret Shonekan, with   Chairman /Founder Chrisland Schools Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Winifred. Adefolahan Awosika , during a Symphony of stories ;an evening of theatrical  wonders ,organised by Chrisland Schools limited held at Muson Centre in  Lagos on 8/6/2024 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of the Student entertaining the guest during a Symphony of stories ;an evening of theatrical  wonders .

L-r… Director of Schools Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ayoola Akinyeye; with the Advisory  Board Member Mrs Olamide Awosika .

President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere  (middle) pose with the Children of Chrisland Schools.

Children of Chrisland Schools   displaying their Cards .

Cross Section of the Children at the Fashion parade .

At the Fashion Parade.

Boys   fashion parade.

Cross Section of the Student Entertaining the guest .

Cross Section of the guest , during a Symphony of stories ;an evening of theatrical  wonders ,Organized by Chrisland Schools limited held at muson Centre in  Lagos on 8/6/2024 …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKIEANYI  .

 

 

