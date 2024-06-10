Chrisland Schools, organises Symphony of stories , evening of theatrical wonders held in Lagos

Cross Section of the Student entertaining the guest during a Symphony of stories ;an evening of theatrical wonders .
L-r… Director of Schools Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ayoola Akinyeye; with the Advisory Board Member Mrs Olamide Awosika .
President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (middle) pose with the Children of Chrisland Schools.
Children of Chrisland Schools displaying their Cards .
Cross Section of the Children at the Fashion parade .
At the Fashion Parade.
Boys fashion parade.
Cross Section of the Student Entertaining the guest .
Cross Section of the guest , during a Symphony of stories ;an evening of theatrical wonders ,Organized by Chrisland Schools limited held at muson Centre in Lagos on 8/6/2024 …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKIEANYI .
