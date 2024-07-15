Champion Newspapers Limited
Chrisland Schools Joint Valedictory Service Class of 2024 held in Lagos

L-r… First lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Chairman /Founder Chrisland Schools Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Winifred. Adefolahan Awosika; healthcare practitioner, Dr Fasehun, Busola and  Managing Director Chrisland schools , Mrs. ibironke Adeyemi. L-r… Congratulation  Class of 2024, Abass Abdulaariz, received his Plaque from Chairman of the Occasion ,Pioneer CEO/CMD , of the National Hospital Abuja, […]

 L-r ...Chairman of the Occasion ,Pioneer CEO/CMD , of the National Hospital Abuja, Prof, Francis Durosinmi ; First lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Chairman /Founder Chrisland Schools Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Winifred. Adefolahan Awosika, during the Joint valedictory service class of 2024 on’ Propelled for Greatness ’ of  Chrisland Schools held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 13/7/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… First lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Chairman /Founder Chrisland Schools Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Winifred. Adefolahan Awosika; healthcare practitioner, Dr Fasehun, Busola and  Managing Director Chrisland schools , Mrs. ibironke Adeyemi.

L-r… Congratulation  Class of 2024, Abass Abdulaariz, received his Plaque from Chairman of the Occasion ,Pioneer CEO/CMD , of the National Hospital Abuja, Prof, Francis Durosinmi.

L-r… Ezeanyache Amarachi ,received her Plaque from First lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun.

L-r… Adebayo  Jadesola received her Plaque from Chairman of the Occasion ,Pioneer CEO/CMD  of the National Hospital Abuja, Prof. Francis Durosinmi.

L-r… Maduka Seven , received his Plaque from President/CEO  Airfirst  Aviation Limited ,Engr Gbolahan Abatan.

L-r… Nkwo Favour received her Plaque from wife,  of Ooni of Ife, Olori  Temitope Ogunwusi .

Cross Section of the Class of 2024 , during the Chrisland Schools  Joint Valedictory Service held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos  on 13/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

