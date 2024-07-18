Champion Newspapers Limited
Chrisland Schools and Estars, Celebration of Unique Partnership at global leader in Education sports held in Lagos

L-r... Africa Advisor to EStars, Joel Popoola; Managing Director Chrisland Schools , Mrs. ibironke Adeyemi; received a gift from  founder of EStars, Mags Byrne, during the Celebration of Unique Partnership between Chrisland Schools and Estars, the  global leader in Education sports ,held  at Chrisland Schools lekki in Lagos on 17/7/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chrisland Schools Advisory Board, Barrister Ike Ofuokwu ; Managing Director Chrisland schools , Mrs. ibironke Adeyemi founder of EStars, Mags Byrne; Advisory Board, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo; Mr Adeniyi Olowoniyi .

L-r …Chrisland Schools , Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA).  Festac, Amen Omoike;  General Secretary Idimu , Barrister Benson Akunya; Chrisland Schools Lekki PTA Chairman , Tutu Anazodo and Chairman PTA Chrisland  VGC, ThankGod  Oganwo .

L-r… Advisory Board, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo;  Africa Advisor to EStars, Joel Popoola  and Denna Henderson from Estars  .

L-r … Chief Operating Officer  Estars. Stefania Genesis; founder of EStars, Mags Byrne; Relationship Manager at EStars, Anthony Mouzon.

L-r …Mrs. Ronke Soyombo; Mr Adeniyi Olowoniyi . both adviser Chrisland schools , Africa Advisor to EStars, Joel Popoola.

Chrisland Schools student with Estars members.

Estars Members, with Members of PTA of Chrisland Schools. EStars, an innovative educational Esports platform is thrilled to announce its launch in Nigeria. Marking this milestone,  EStars is dedicated to filling this gap by offering comprehensive education on the various aspects of the industry, guiding students towards future careers in Esports, and leveraging Esports as a tool to enhance traditional education. 18/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

