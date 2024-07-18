Chrisland Schools and Estars, Celebration of Unique Partnership at global leader in Education sports held in Lagos

L-r… Advisory Board, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo; Africa Advisor to EStars, Joel Popoola and Denna Henderson from Estars .
L-r … Chief Operating Officer Estars. Stefania Genesis; founder of EStars, Mags Byrne; Relationship Manager at EStars, Anthony Mouzon.
L-r …Mrs. Ronke Soyombo; Mr Adeniyi Olowoniyi . both adviser Chrisland schools , Africa Advisor to EStars, Joel Popoola.
Chrisland Schools student with Estars members.
Estars Members, with Members of PTA of Chrisland Schools. EStars, an innovative educational Esports platform is thrilled to announce its launch in Nigeria. Marking this milestone, EStars is dedicated to filling this gap by offering comprehensive education on the various aspects of the industry, guiding students towards future careers in Esports, and leveraging Esports as a tool to enhance traditional education. 18/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
