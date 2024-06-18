Cholera strain in Lagos highly contagious, aggressive — Prof Abayomi

Ibrahim Quadri

The Lagos State government has alerted that the strain of cholera in the State is highly aggressive and contagious.

Recall that Lagos has recorded 17 confirmed cases of cholera and 15 fatalities so far.

The government also noted laboratory investigation has confirmed the strain to be cholera sub-type O-1, adding that the subtype is associated with more severe diseases.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, in a post on X explained that the identified strain is “highly aggressive and contagious, with potential for widespread dissemination.”

Abayomi noted that through community-based case finding and contact tracing, the government observed that the number of cases “has peaked and is now significantly declining.”

He said: “The geographical distribution of suspected cases by Local Government Area showed that Lagos Island is the epicentre of the outbreak with 106 cases, followed by Kosofe with 49; Eti-Osa with 38; Lagos Mainland with 30; Ojo with 17; Ikorodu with 16; Shomolu with 11; Surulere with nine; Apapa with eight; Mushin with eight; Ifako Ijaiye with eight; Alimosho with four; Ajeromi-Ifelodun with four; Oshodi-Isolo with three; Ikeja with three; Ibeju Lekki with two; Badagry with two; and Amuwo-Odofin with one.

“We are receiving support from the NCDC and International partners, including the WHO Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria.

“Local Non-Governmental organizations are actively involved in raising awareness and conducting community-based surveillance efforts,” the Commissioner stated.

However, Abia Government says that there was no confirmed case of cholera in the state, though it recorded 109 cases of stooling and vomiting in six of its 17 Local Government Areas.

Dr Orie Agomoh, Director, Public Health and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Umuahia.

Agomoh said that the 109 cases of stooling and vomiting suspected to be cholera outbreaks were recorded between January and June.

She noted that two earlier samples collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) showed positive results.

However, a repeated test of the samples sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, were confirmed negative for cholera.

She said that one case each was recorded in Ohafia and Osisioma local government areas, while Arochukwu, Umunneochi, Bende and Ikwuano recorded 42, 39, 17 and nine cases respectively.

“The State Ministry of Health emphasizes that Abia State has not recorded any confirmed positive case of cholera within the period under review.

“Nevertheless, because of ongoing outbreak reported in some states, the Ministry has instituted response measures towards prevention and identification of any suspected case and appropriate treatment.

“As part of the intervention, citizens are advised to continue to observe preventive measures to stay safe,” the director said.

The preventive measures, she listed, included ensuring access to safe drinking water, practicing sanitation including proper hand-washing and maintaining personal hygiene.

Others are handling food safely, washing fruits and vegetables properly before consumption and cooking food properly before eating same.

The ministry also warned residents to avoid roadside foods and drinking of untreated water.

The director urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of cholera while promising further updates where necessary.

She supplied the phone and email contacts of Dr Orie Agomoh, Director Public Health and Disease Control and Mr Elezuo Elezuo, State Epidemiologist, for residents to reach out to the ministry.

The phone numbers and email addresses of the officials are as follows Dr Agomoh – 08168440992, email: drprincessorieagomoh@gmail.com and Mr. Elezuo Elezuo, 08030960031 email : eoelezuo@yahoo.com

However, Two Lagos-based Physicians have urged parents and schools’ management to maintain optimal hygiene to avoid the spread of cholera.

They gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, following the outbreak of cholera in the state and some states across the country.

According to them, this is necessary since most schools will resume from mid-term break and the sallah holiday on Wednesday.

NAN reports that on June 9, 2024, the Lagos State Government declared a cholera outbreak as reported by the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on June 12.

According to the EOC, 324 suspected cholera cases have been reported in the state, including 15 people who died.

A General Physician Consultant, Dr Gerald Chinasa, said the disease could spread fast in schools if preventive measures were not in place.

Chinasa said that pupils, particularly the younger ones, were at higher risk of contracting cholera, a food and water-borne disease caused by the ingestion of the vibrio cholera bacteria.

He advised that parents should be more conscious of how they prepared and packaged their children’s foods, saying that proper personal and environmental hygiene should always be maintained.

According to him, parents should ensure that the cooking utensils, lunch box and cutleries among others are properly washed and rinsed with clean running water.

He suggested the option of giving bottled water to the pupils instead of sachet water while going to school, saying that cholera could easily be contracted through contaminated foods and water.

For the schools, Chinasa reiterated the need for proper environmental sanitation and personal hygiene particularly after using the restroom, within classrooms and at playing grounds.

He emphasised the need for existence running tap water with standby soap for hand washing at strategic points within the school premises.

“For pupils that are very young, their hygiene starts from homes; parents should underscore the importance of personal hygiene particularly when preparing and packaging their foods.

“Parents should ensure that cooking utensils, lunch box and cutleries are properly washed and rinsed under running water.

“In schools, environment and personal hygiene are also key.

“The rest room should be constantly cleaned and sanitised. Regular hand washing at key moments like after using restroom, before and after eating, should be encouraged,” he told NAN.

Contributing, a Consultant Family & Lifestyle Medicine Physician, Dr Moyosore Makinde, cautioned against consumption of contaminated foods and water to avoid contracting cholera infection.

Makinde, also the President of Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), said that consumption of contaminated foods and water remained the major means through an individual could contract cholera.

According to her, highly dedicated personal hygiene, which entails safe drinking water and consumables remain the only means to prevent contraction of cholera.

“Cholera is transmitted through food and water that are contaminated with a bacteria called Vibrio Cholerae.

“The recommendations for prevention include hand hygiene, particularly hand washing at key moments after using the toilet and before eating.

“Boiling of drinking water and use of treated water for cooking are also essential.

“Individuals should avoid eating raw food or undercooked foods like seafood and vegetables. Fruits should be thoroughly washed before consumption.

“Environmental sanitation is a critical factor as well; which entails proper disposal of human waste and cleaning of drainages. And the cholera vaccine can also be administered to prevent infection,” Makinde said.