Cholera Outbreak: Osun Government takes sensitization to markets

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

In a bid to prevent cholera outbreak in the state, the Osun State Government has taken steps to continually raise awareness and educate various communities, including markets.

The State Government through the ministry of environment and sanitation on Thursday, carried out a sanitation and sensitization campaign at Mayfair Junction and Sabo market, Ile-Ife, in the state.

During the campaign, the permanent secretary, ministry of environment and sanitation, Richard Afolayan, noted that the campaign became a necessity in order to prevent an outbreak of not just cholera but also other diseases.

He noted that the Osun State Government has alerted residents of the state to be wary of the outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country, urging everyone to embrace hygienic practices.

Afolayan said, “the essence of our intervention here today is to sensitize the people of Ile-Ife and the state at large on the need for them to be committed to a neat environment.

“We are all aware of the fact that about 30 state of the federation are currently affected by cholera, and we are fortunate today in the state that we don’t have such incidents.

“The state Governor, Asiwaju Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke is committed to making sure that the issues of cholera out break is prevented in Osun”

Meanwhile the Director environmental, health and sanitation, ministry of environment and sanitation, Wale Akala, urged the residents of the Ile-Ife community to maintain the ministry’s instruction of maintaining cleanliness in their environment.

In his words, “We told the leader of the markets, the health officials and other stakeholders to ensure the maintenance of what we have come to do today, so there won’t be any out break of diseases, not just cholera.

However, the Senior Special Assistant, Oluwapelumi Ojo, affirmed that all hands are on deck to present an outbreak in the state, urging the residents to embrace a deliberate culture of cleanliness.