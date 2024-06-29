Cholera: NNPP Chieftain cautions residents on unhygienic practices… Tasks govt on safety measures

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has cautioned Nigeria residents to stop unhygienic practices to prevent the spread of cholera epidemics which has raised its ugly head in many South Western states of the country.

This is as he also called on the Federal and State Governments to put up precautionary and safety measures to suppress the spread of the menace.

Ajadi’s warning and advice is coming on the heels of severe gastroenteritis cases reported in Lagos, Ogun and other states.

Ajadi in a statement on Friday called for heightened vigilance and the adoption of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a potential cholera outbreak particularly in Ogun State which shares border with Lagos State.

It could be recalled that there were reports that Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed that cases of severe gastroenteritis have been reported in communities around Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Kosofe LGA, resulting in about 60 hospital admissions, and sadly five deaths have been recorded mainly from patients presenting late with extreme dehydration.

Also, the Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker has said 25 suspected cases of cholera have been recorded in seven local government areas of the state.

It was also reported that the state had recorded one casualty.

The local governments are Ado-Odo/Ota, Remo North, Odeda, Sagamu, Ijebu North, Ewekoro, and Obafemi Owode.

Ajadi called for surveillance on the part of residents.

According to him, “to prevent cholera, citizens are urged to ensure safe drinking water by boiling, chlorinating, or using bottled water, and avoiding ice products made from untreated water.

“They must also maintained proper sanitation by using toilets, safely disposing of faeces, and avoid open defecation.

“Cholera spreads through direct transmission by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and indirect transmission due to poor sanitation and lack of handwashing. Symptoms of cholera include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, rapid dehydration, muscle cramps, fever and sometimes collapse”, Ajadi said.

He further advised that the treatment options for cholera include rehydration using Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) for mild to moderate dehydration, saying Intravenous Fluids is used for severely dehydrated patients given only in medical facilities and supervised by medical personnel.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP Governorship Candidate in Ogun State in the last general election also called on the Federal and Ogun State government to take precautionary measures and be proactive in combating the prevailing spread of cholera.

He further urges everyone to adopt preventive measures and report any suspected cases promptly to any nearby government health agencies and hospitals.

