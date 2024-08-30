Cholera: Four die, 131 discharged in Ogun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI ,Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday disclosed that it recorded a cumulative case of 135 cholera outbreaks since June 2024.

Dr. Omotosho Olubukola of Department of Public Health from the Ministry of Health, Ogun State disclosed this to newsmen at the quarterly State Social Mobilization and Technical Committee (S-SOMTEC) meeting organized by UNICEF in conjunction with the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Dr. Omotosho explained that, out of the 135 reported cases, only four patients died, while a total number of 131 patients have been discharged.

She noted that, those discharged were treated free of charge at government facilities.

Recall that, the first case of cholera outbreak in the state was reported on June 17, 2024 with the death of a 62-year-old woman in the Ijebu-Igbo area of the state.

Dr. Omotosho explained that, the predominant local government areas with recorded number of cholera cases are; Ado-Odo/Ota, Ijebu North, Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Ipokia, Obafemi-Owode, Ifo, Sagamu, Odeda, Ewekoro and Remo North.

She noted that, the outbreaks were imported into the state through two brothers who contracted the disease from Lagos State after taking a contaminated tiger nut drink before traveling to Remo North.

She added that, the outbreak has a high risk of transmission in areas with poor sanitation, open defecation, improper waste disposal, and lack of regular supply of clean water.

She, the cholera symptoms are usually profuse painless watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, adding that severe cases can lead to death within hours due to dehydration.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Waheed Adeshina said the S-SOMTEC meeting underscores the state government’s shared commitment to the well-being of mothers and children, whose roles in the society are undeniably crucial.

Adeshina maintained that, children are the nation’s future, and only by prioritizing their survival and development can secure their future.

He said, “equally important are the mothers, the very conduits through which life enters this world. It is for this reason that our government, along with development partners like UNICEF, has made it a point of duty to ensure that both mothers and children receive the attention they rightfully deserve.

“Our goal as a government is to ensure that no mother or child, irrespective of their socio-economic realities, is left behind in all our maternal and infant interventions. This commitment aligns perfectly with the global Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs which emphasize inclusivity and the well-being of all individuals.”