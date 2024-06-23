Cholera: FG urges vigilance, sanitation, hygiene practices

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The federal government has urged Nigerians to be more vigilant and imbibe good sanitation and hygiene practices at home and in workplace in order to prevent the spread of cholera.

The minister of state for environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako in a statement he personally signed called on Nigerians to take preventive measures such as keeping their environment clean always and disposing of waste properly at designated places.

Other preventive measures outlined by the minister includes, ensuring the use of clean and safe water. Water from suspicious sources should be well boiled or treated by adding one part of chlorine solution to 100 parts of water., avoiding locally prepared drinks like kunu, sobo, fura da nono, koko, fruit juice and others except it is certain that the preparation was done in an hygienic and safe manner.

He urged Nigerians to: “Wash hands regularly with soap under running water, especially at moments such as after using the toilet, after cleaning a child who has gone to the toilet, before preparing food, before and after eating, and after playing with animals.

“Avoid open defecation and instead use clean and safe toilets. Cook foodstuff well, keeping food covered and eating it hot. Eating in public places including at parties should be done with utmost care.

“Wash fruits and vegetables with clean and safe water before eating. Anybody experiencing any of the symptoms of cholera is advised to seek medical attention immediately”.

The minister urged all Commissioners of Environment and Local Government Chairmen to support Environmental Health Officers across the country to step up their sanitation and hygiene activities through enhanced community-led total sanitation in order to break further transmission and spread of the disease.

He also called for the scale-up of awareness campaigns focusing especially on places where prepared food and drinks are sold like markets, garages, schools, restaurants, stadia, religious, and sporting events.

The minister further tasked the sub-national governments to strengthen environmental health surveillance in eating premises like “mama put”, cafeterias, restaurants and mobile food vendors.

He assured the general public that the Federal Ministry of Environment remains committed to ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all Nigerians, stating that “This is the only way we can prevent and curtail the incidence of Cholera outbreaks and other sanitation related diseases”.

According to him, “Cholera is preventable, and prevention remains better and cheaper than cure. We therefore urge all Nigerians to take these preventive measures seriously and more importantly, keep their environment clean.

“The ministry extends its condolence to families who have lost loved ones and stand in solidarity with all those affected by the outbreak”.

.Tinubu’s N260bn intervention on PHCs timely, commendable -APC chieftain

However, A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has said that the release of N260 billion by President Bola Tinubu, for the revitalisation of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across the country was timely at this period of cholera outbreak.

Oyintiloye, who said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, said that with the recent outbreak of cholera, an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium”Vibrio cholerae”

in Lagos and other parts of the country, primary health care centers have been recieving and providing care for most of those affected.

According to him, the first level of contact of individuals, families and communities is PHCs, lamenting however that many of it in the country lack capacity to provide essential health care services due to challenges such as inadequate equipment, poor condition of service and infrastructure, lack of staffing and essential drugs, among others

The APC chieftain, however, appealed to state governors not to divert the money, but they should rather use it wisely to equip the PHCs in their states in the interest of the masses that would use the facility.

He said with the recent report that the death toll from cholera outbreak has risen to 40, PHCs which is always the first port of call for people, especially the rural dwellers, seeking medicare, such an important care provider should be strengthened.

Oyintiloye, former lawmaker, recalled that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, had on May 24 said N260 billion had been earmarked for the revitalisation of PHCs across the country.

The APC chieftain, who said Pate disclosed this Abuja at the sectoral ministerial press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the President in office, noted that the minister also said the N260 billion is “sitting right now at the states’ level”.

He said the disclosure by the minister at the briefing that plans were underway to expand the PHCs from 8,300 to 17,000 through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and make them functional to deliver essential services was also commendable.

Oyintiloye, however, expressed worry that, if the fund, which is already at the state level, according the minister, is not monitored, it could be diverted and the PHCs might not have the needed capacity to tackle the cholera outbreak and other diseases in the country.

He, however, urged the president to ensure that a strict measure is put in place for the effective utilisation of the money.

“I commend the president for prioritising the health of Nigerians with the release of N260 billion to revitalise the dilapidated PHCs in the country.

“The only fear I have now is how this fund will not be diverted by the governors at this critical period of cholera outbreak.

“The PHCs in the country is currently at its worst level and that is why the fund released for its revitalisation must not be allowed to be mismanaged.

“Since all the states of the federation have been mobilised for the revitalisation of the PHCs, governors should not allow greed to prevent them from doing the right thing.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that for Nigeria to improve its poor health indices, there is need to prioritise and improve the PHC facilities in the country to be able to withstand sudden outbreak of diseases such as cholera and others.

He also urged Nigerians to cultivate habits of cleanliness and in the same vein, government must start creating awareness, educating people on hand washing with soap and water, desist from open defecation, among others.

.No confirmed case in Osun— Dr. Akindele

However, The Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Health Matters, Dr. Adekunle Akindele has said the state is yet to record any confirmed case of cholera, describing the report of 11 confirmed cases of Cholera in Osun state as inaccurate.

Dr. Akindele clarified that contrary to the claim in the report, Osun recorded 13 suspected cases of cholera but all turned out negative upon a laboratory assessment, assuring the people of the state of adequate preventive measures by the government to prevent the occurrence, and respond to the outbreak whenever a case is recorded.

“Osun State Government through the Ministry of Health, has proactively reactivated and established the Public Health Rapid Response Team (PHRRT) and Cholera Technical Working Group (CTWG) respectively, to ensure adequate surveillance and risk communication activities in order to guarantee the health of the citizens,” he disclosed, adding that “Though, Osun is yet to record any confirmed case of Cholera, adequate preventive measures have been put in place to prevent the occurrence, and respond to the outbreak in case we eventually record a case.”

Speaking further, Dr. Akindele noted that the State Government is exploring the media to sensitize the public on preventive measures against cholera while surveillance mechanisms across the 30 local government areas and border towns has been heightened to fight the spread of the disease.

“Thirteen (13) sample(s) collected so far. All 13 samples sent to laboratory, of which 13(100%) were negative, 0 positive and no pending result,” he pointed out, adding that “Cholera RDT kits and Transport media has been strategically distributed to some Health Facilities across the 30 LGAs.”

He said the Ministry of Health will continue to intensify public awareness on the prevention of cholera and what to do when symptoms develops, calling on the media not to pander to sensationalism at a time like this but rather focus on the dissemination of information that will save lives.