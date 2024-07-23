Cholera: Expert says people with underlying health conditions at greater risk

A Consultant Family Physician, Dr Adewumi Adesida, has cautioned people with underlying health conditions and others with certain lifestyle habits to be careful, as they are at greater risk of contracting cholera.

Adesida said this on Monday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that cholera, an infection of the small intestine, is caused by a bacterium called Vibrio Cholerae, causing serious disease outbreak and even death.

It is a water-borne disease that spreads rapidly in conditions where clean water and proper sanitation are lacking. It kills within hours if not immediately attended to, and if unchecked, it spreads fast.

The primary mode of transmission is through the ingestion of contaminated water or food, and through open defecation.

The symptoms of cholera include vomiting, dehydration and diarrhoea.

As at June, a state of emergency was declared over an outbreak of cholera in Lagos, which has since spread to other states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with more than 2,809 suspected cases across 33 states, resulting in 82 deaths.

Adesida said those at risk of being infected with cholera are people who eat outside their homes a lot, children below five years and those using ulcer drugs as the acid lining the stomach may not be in good proportion due to the drugs.

Others are people with blood group ‘O’, pregnant women, elders (60 years and above), people living with HIV/AIDS, smokers, people who drink alcohol, people with diabetes and people living with cancer.

“Some others at risk are poor people (living below one dollar per day), malnourished persons, as well as people who do not observe good hygiene,” he added.

He, however, said that more than 80 per cent of people infected with cholera would clear it without coming down with the disease if their immune system was strong.

He advised those on medication for HIV/AIDS, cancer and diabetes to maintain good hygiene and take their drugs regularly, and urged pregnant women not to miss their antenatal vitamins, eat balanced diet and quit smoking.

He also advised pregnant women against alcoholic beverages, and go for cholera vaccine, noting that

“the first aid for cholera is the use of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS).

“If the ready-made ORS is not available at home, you can prepare it by boiling one litre of water and allow it to cool, then add half teaspoon of salt and six teaspoons of sugar.

“Shake it to mix it well and it is ready for drinking, eat lots of banana and take zinc tablet.”

He, however, advised visiting the hospital in case the patient would need intravenous fluid or be placed on admission. (