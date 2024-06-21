Cholera death toll rises to 21 — Lagos govt

.As new cases increase from 350 to 401

.Hits Ogun, one dies, 3 hospitalized

Ibrahim Qadri and MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

Death toll from the recent cholera outbreak in Lagos State has risen to 21, an increase of 6 from the previously reported 15 fatalities.

Also, following the last update on the disease, which reported 350 suspected cases and 15 fatalities, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, has disclosed that the total number of cholera cases has increased to 401 across Lagos, with Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa recording the highest numbers.

Dr. Ogunyemi revealed this Thursday while providing an update on the outbreak after meeting with members of the Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC).

This was contained in a statement by Mr.Tunbosun OgunbanwoDirector, Public Affairs.

According to the adviser, the rise in cases was anticipated following the Ileya festivities, during which large gatherings occurred.

She however noted that suspected cases are subsiding across LGAs particularly in previously affected LGAs due to State Government interventions and surveillance efforts.

She stated that the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health and other sister agencies, is maintaining rigorous surveillance and monitoring of the situation and implementing planned programmes and activities to curb the spread.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Environment and its agency, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), continues to collect samples of water sources, food, and beverages to identify the source of contamination. We have also intensified our surveillance activities in communities, particularly in affected local government areas, to address the situation head-on.

“We are also working with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as well as the Ministry of Tertiary Education to ensure all precautions are taken in our schools to protect children and scholars as they return. Residents must, however, remain vigilant, practice good hand hygiene, and participate in community sanitation activities to stop the spread of cholera,” the Special Adviser stated.

She advised that citizens seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as watery diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, general malaise, and fever, stressing that treatment for cholera is provided free of charge at all public health facilities.

While noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to ensuring that residents of Lagos receive quality and affordable health care, the she extended the gratitude of the State Government to local, national, and international partners—including UNICEF, WHO, NCDC, NIMR, Red Cross, and others—for their support in combating the outbreak.

“Appreciation is also extended to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab scientists, environmental health officers, Water Corporation officers, surveillance officers, heads of agencies, members of PHEOC, and volunteers who are working round the clock to combat the disease and keep Lagos safe,” Ogunyemi said.

However, in Abeokuta – An outbreak of cholera has struck Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, claiming the life of an elderly woman and leading to the hospitalization of three individuals.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the Ijebu-North local government area of the state three days ago.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the deceased woman contracted cholera while caring for her infected child, who is now among the hospitalized.

Local sources suggest that up to four more individuals may have succumbed to the disease, and numerous others have been hospitalized.

However, these additional fatalities have not been independently verified at the time of reporting.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Kunle Ashimi, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State, acknowledged the widespread impact of cholera, which has affected 30 states across the country, including Ogun.

Dr. Ashimi expressed condolences for the victims, stating, “As of today, cholera has been reported in 30 states, including Ogun State, with at least 30 deaths nationwide. We pray for the souls of the departed.”

Dr. Ashimi also confirmed that the NMA is on high alert and that the government has provided a contact number for reporting new cases.

Efforts to obtain comments from Dr. Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health, were unsuccessful.

Despite reading a WhatsApp message requesting confirmation of the death toll, Dr. Coker did not respond.

This cholera outbreak follows a severe episode in 2023, when the state recorded 236 cases and 12 fatalities within one month.

The affected areas included Ijebu North, Abeokuta North, and Abeokuta South.

Dr. Coker previously confirmed these figures, highlighting the persistent threat of cholera in the region.