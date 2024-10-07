Chioma Ofornagolu: Guiding youths to embrace agriculture

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Ambassador Chioma Ofornagolu, a young entrepreneur in her early forties, is the Founder of Farmers Home Foundation, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to educating and redirecting the attention of Nigerian youths into agriculture and its allied occupations.

In partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Chioma, the entrepreneur has used the Youth Agribusiness (YAS) Project of the IITA to align her work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in agriculture and charts a way for the involvement and participation of Nigerian youths in the sector long neglected by many.

The innovative approach to mobilizing the youth to embrace and participate in agriculture challenges the notion advanced by the immediate past president of Nigeria who was quoted as infamously saying that Nigerian youths are very lazy. This was an obvious over-generalization as many youths, like Chioma, have debunked the claim and waded through rough waters by making outstanding inroads in investments, inventions and feats in all areas of life including sports with little or zero encouragement from the government. The innovative and enterprising spirit of many Nigerian youths can be seen and appreciated from the feat achieved by Amb. Chioma Ofornagolu within a very short time. She moves from one state to the other, from one local government to another local government, including the six area councils of the FCT, organising and teaching youths to embrace agriculture, going without sleep for days in a bid to cover the 36 states and Abuja before the end of the year.

The visionary leader and Founder of Farmers Home Foundation is committed to advancing rural communities through sustainable agriculture. Under her leadership, the Foundation has empowered thousands of youths and women farmers with innovative agricultural practices, enhanced productivity, community development and promoted environmental stewardship.

The key activities of her group include providing agricultural training workshops, community development, supporting mental health initiatives, and fostering socio-economic growth through educational programmes.

Amb. Chioma holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution, a Bachelor’s in History/International Relations, and is a Chartered Project Manager. She also specialized in mental health, strategic mentoring, and small business management, all of which enhanced her capacity to drive sustainable development.

Chioma is a vibrant and passionate individual who has taken it upon herself to mobilize youths and women in Nigeria towards engaging in agriculture and allied activities. Through skills trainings, workshops, and seminars, she has attracted and engaged a significant number of young people into the agricultural sector. The work of this human bulldozer, as a youth mobilizer specializing in agriculture, comes with a host of advantages that can positively impact agricultural growth in Nigeria.

One of the key advantages of Chioma’s work is the potential to address the issues of youth unemployment in Nigeria. With a large percentage of the population being young people, creating opportunities for them to engage in agriculture and allied activities can help alleviate the high rates of unemployment in the country. By providing the necessary skills and knowledge through her training and workshops, which have been taken to several states of the federation, Chioma is equipping young people with the necessary tools ànd the confidence they need to become successful entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, Chioma’s work can also contribute to food security in Nigeria. With the population growing rapidly, the demand for food is also on the rise. Engaging more young people and women in agriculture can help increase food production and reduce reliance on imported food items. By encouraging youths to see agriculture as a viable and profitable career and business option, Chioma is helping to build a more sustainable food system in the country.

In addition, Chioma’s focus on agriculture and allied activities can also help to diversify the economy in Nigeria. The over-reliance on oil has left the country vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. By promoting agriculture as a viable economic sector, Chioma is helping to build a more resilient economy that is less dependent on a single commodity.

Moreover, Chioma’s work as a youth mobilizer in agriculture can also help to promote innovation and technology adoption in the sector. With the rapid advancements in technology, there is a need for young and innovative minds to drive the transformation of the agricultural sector in Nigeria. By encouraging young people to embrace technology and modern farming practices, this icon of innovation is helping to pave the way for a more efficient and productive agricultural industry.

Chioma’s role as a youth mobilizer specializing in agriculture is crucial for the growth and development of the sector in Nigeria. Her efforts to attract and engage young people in agriculture and allied activities come with a host of advantages that can positively impact agricultural growth in the country. From addressing youth unemployment to promoting food security and economic diversification, Chioma’s work is making a meaningful contribution to the future of agriculture in Nigeria.

It is worth repeating that Chioma’s role as a youth mobilizer specializing in using skills training, demonstration workshops and seminars to attract and engage youths in agriculture and allied activities will motivate and encourage other business-minded people to set up similar activities nationwide ànd the overall effect will be positive for the nation.

Chioma’s work as a social activist and youth mobilizer focusing on engaging young people in farming activities is crucial for the development of the agricultural sector in Nigeria. There are several advantages to her work and how it can positively impact agricultural growth in the country.

Firstly, Chioma’s focus on skills training, workshops, and seminars for young people in agriculture helps to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce in the sector. By equipping sceptical young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in agriculture, Chioma is helping to address the issue of a lack of skilled labour in the sector. This can lead to increased productivity and efficiency in agricultural activities, ultimately contributing to the growth of the sector.

Additionally, Chioma’s work helps to attract young people to agriculture by showcasing the profitable opportunities and potential for success in the sector. Many young people in Nigeria do not see agriculture as a viable career option due to perceptions of it being labour-intensive or unprofitable. By organizing events and activities that highlight the benefits and business opportunities in agriculture, Chioma is helping to change these perceptions and attract more young people to the sector.

Furthermore, Chioma’s DCwork as a youth mobilizer helps to create a sense of unity in the community and collaboration among young people in agriculture. By bringing young people together through training and workshops, Chioma is fostering a supportive network where young farmers can share ideas with foreign specialists, resource persons, and experiences. This sense of community can help to overcome challenges and barriers in the sector, as well as inspire innovation and creativity among young farmers.

Overall, Chioma’s work as a social activist and youth mobilizer specializing in engaging young people in agriculture activities has the potential to have a significant positive impact on agricultural growth in Nigeria. By building a skilled workforce, attracting young people to the sector, and fostering a sense of community engagement and collaboration, Chioma is helping to drive innovation, productivity, and sustainability in agriculture. As more young people become involved in agriculture and contribute to its growth, the sector as a whole will benefit, leading to increased food security, economic development and prosperity for the country.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng