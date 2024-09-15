Chinedu Madubuko: A visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist turns 61 today

NONYE EZEONU

As High Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko (OFR), Ezeani Chinechendo N’ Adazi Ani, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of De-Chico Investment Limited, marks his 61st birthday on Sunday, September 15, 2024, we are reminded of the remarkable journey of a man whose his courage, resilience and dedication to excellence continues to make an impact on his community, Anambra State and society at large.

Chief Madubuko is a renowned entrepreneur, manufacturer, and leader. He is one man who has demonstrated a great capacity to show the way to lead men where they ought to be and show that nothing so conclusively proves man’s ability to lead others as what he does from day to day to lead himself.

He has built his fortune through various business ventures including real estate, oil and gas, and building materials such as; aluminum profiles, stone-coated roofing sheets, urban planet doors, stone tiles, water collector pipes, and other related ceiling cladding.

Born on September 15, 1963, High Chief Madubuko hails from Ikenga Community, Adazi Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State where he holds the traditional title of Ezeani Chinechendo.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt.

Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko, fondly known as the Ezeani Chinechendo, has always been driven by a desire to live an exemplary life. Despite his penchant for luxury and fine things, he believes that true fulfillment comes from giving back to his community and society at large. This philosophy led him to establish the Zeph Care Foundation, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to uplifting the downtrodden.

Through the Zeph Care Foundation, Chief Madubuko has made a significant impact in the lives of many, with a focus on education, healthcare services, youth empowerment programmes, and widows’ cooperative societies.

His commitment to corporate social responsibility, charity, and philanthropy is a testament to his humble beginning and his desire to connect with his roots.

In a remarkable display of generosity, Ezeani Chinechendo single-handedly constructed 18 rural roads in Anambra State, at a staggering cost of over three million dollars. The roads, which include Factory Road, St. Jude’s Anglican Church/Amaebe Road, Umuogu/Power Station Road, Uruene Road, Uhuabosi Road, Amaebe/St. James Anglican Church Road, Ezeani Chinechendo Road, Ezeanum Road and others, have brought immense relief to motorists and commuters in the region.

Ezeani Chinechendo is a man of honour with citizens’ interests at heart who feels the pulse of the people. Every Christmas season, he reaches out to many in a bid to ensure a smooth celebration, donating items and money to those in need.

This selfless act has left many in awe, showcasing High Chief Madubuko’s unwavering dedication to his community and his unshakeable belief in the power of giving back. As he continues to inspire and uplift those around him, his legacy as a force for good in society is cemented.

High Chief Madubuko has won several awards and commendations across boundaries due to his shining example of innovative ideas, fortitude, and determination.

His impressive track record in the manufacturing and distribution of building materials has earned him recognition from the administration of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari by awarding him the National Honour of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Also, in 2022, he won the Entrepreneur Award by Sun Newspaper.

High Chief Madubuko is a man of significant impact and a respected Nigerian, renowned for his exceptional philanthropy. His contributions have had a profoundly positive effect on the economy, creating numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities for countless citizens.

As a visionary corporate leader and business mogul, Ezeani Chinechendo has leveraged his financial resources to combat poverty in his state and beyond.

Through his outreach programmes, he empowers the less privileged with vocational skills, fostering self-sufficiency and economic growth.

His establishments have significantly improved lives, enhanced capacity building, and promoted skill acquisition. Beneficiaries of his generosity have received grants, entrepreneurship training, and management skills development.

Truly, a long list of individuals and groups have benefited from High Chief Madubuko’s kindness, and they will continue to praise his remarkable virtues and selfless service.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng