Children’s Wellbeing: The Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Future

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Children’s Parliament, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), emphasized the crucial importance of children’s wellbeing for Nigeria’s future at the 2024 National Children’s Day celebration.

Speaker Rahama Waziri stressed that empowering children with quality education and skills development is pivotal to the country’s sustainable growth and development.

Waziri highlighted education as the bedrock of progress, enabling individuals to reach their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

She emphasized the need for skills development to prepare children for future challenges and opportunities, particularly in a rapidly evolving world.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to creating a conducive learning environment and developing the Nigerian child.

He announced transformative policies, including the National Education Data System, skill development programs, and innovation hubs.

On her part, Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye assured children of their rights being protected, while Mandate Secretary Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi emphasized the importance of celebrating Nigerian children and promoting policies that safeguard their rights and necessities.

theme of the event:”Enhancing the Total Wellbeing of the Nigerian Child through Quality Education and Skills Development,” resonated throughout the celebration, as stakeholders united to ensure a brighter future for Nigeria’s children.