Children’s Day: There’s no dull child, pay full attention to your children –Educationist charges parents

…As Ferscoat school organises career talk to enlighten children on noble professions

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

In commemoration of 2024 Children Day celebration on Monday, a reputable primary school, Ferscoat International School, Ipaja-Lagos, organized a career exposition programme to expose the pupils on the rudiments of various noble professions.

Experts in medicine, law, journalism, engineering, accountancy, security, teaching, pilotry, amongst other professions were invited to address the children on their specializations.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Pastor Felix Opata, Director of Studies, Ferscoat international school, Ipaja, urged parents to pay maximum attention to their children.

Opata charged them not to write off any child as there is no dull child if properly groomed.

“When a child gets the right environment, he or she will do well in life. This is part of the environment we are creating for them to discover themselves. When a child discovers himself, he is self motivated to do well in life,” he said.

On the career exposition, the school proprietor said the programme will be a good reference point for the children in future and spur them to remain focused.

“We decided to bring career talk to celebrate our children and for them to remember today’s career programme. This will leave an indelible mark in their minds. Career day ought to be done regularly in schools. Instead of the usual fun, we decided to do this”, Pastor Opata said.

One of the speakers, Dr Mrs Mbeze, who represented the medical profession, urged the children to be passionate about their dreams.

She encouraged them to maintain their integrity, be hardworking and prioritize care for humanity.

Other professionals who took turns to address the pupils were: Barrister Adene, a lawyer; Engr. Ayedun, a civil engineer; Mr. Adeoye Banji, a teacher; Miss Blessing Akorowosi, a journalist and Mr. Ofetan, an accountant.

The children were happily dressed in different professional outfits as they aspire to become great experts in various fields in the nearest future.

