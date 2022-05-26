Children’s Day: Edo Children’ Parliament makes case for child protection

Members of the Edo State Children’s Parliament, most of whom are EdoBEST pupils, have made a case for greater protection of the rights of children in a build up to National Children’s Day 2022 celebration.

They made the call during a courtesy visit to the leadership of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) as part of activities to mark National Children’s Day which comes up on May 27.

The contingent which was made up of the Deputy Speaker, Nitta Beatrice Agbonze, other members of the parliament, and a delegation from the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues provided an opportunity for the parliamentarians to present their concerns on behalf of children across Edo state.

This year’s theme, “Strengthening Supporting Systems for the Protection of the Nigerian Child: A Wake Up Call” is coming at a crucial time when children need all the help they can get,” Miss Agbonze said.

“We appreciate the effort the governor of Edo state Mr Godwin Obaseki is making to totally eliminate incidents of children hawking and other forms of abuse in our dear state.”

Other members of the parliament spoke about their willingness to represent the children of the state and called on the government to provide further opportunities for child parliamentarians to contribute to societal development.

Representing the Chairman of Edo SUBEB, Mr Ayodeji Arogundade, reiterated the Board’s commitment to championing the cause of the Edo child.

He said “It is a welcome development that the Children’s Parliament exists as a platform for children to express themselves and participate in decision making. With education as a tool for global change, Edo SUBEB is happy to welcome all opportunities for collaboration with the Children’s Parliament in a bid to advance the transformation program of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.”

The Representative of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues in Edo state, Mrs. Ehi Joy Ebhodaghe mentioned that the ministry caters to all vulnerable people. She also stated that the ministry is ready to work with the children’s parliament to protect the welfare of the Edo child. “I charge you to come up with ideas to speak for and defend children in the state. The ministry has made preparations to make sure children are protected.”

EdoBEST is committed to advancing the cause of the Edo child by providing opportunities for development. Safeguarding children is a core mandate of the EdoBEST programme. As such, the programme through its curriculum ensures that pupils know their rights, are outspoken and embrace the culture of honesty, respect and commitment to societal good.