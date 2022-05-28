Champion Newspapers Limited
Children’s day celebration organised by (UNILAG ) Staff School Annex in Lagos

Standing from 3rd left to right Chairperson Legal Education and Advocacy  African Women Lawyers  Association (Nigeria) . Josephine Bode ; Director Academic Planning University of Lagos  Prof Mopelola Olusakin; deputy Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade; Broadcast Journalist Unilag 103 ,fm  Lydia Eke ;and others pose , during the children’s day Celebration theme; Unique Mothers and Children Organized by (UNILAG ) Staff School Annex held at Staff school in LUTH  Lagos on 26/5/2022.
L-r …Director Academic Planning University of Lagos  Prof Mopelola Olusakin; deputy Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs Eunice  Akinade; Chairperson Legal Education and Advocacy  African Women Lawyers  Association (Nigeria) . Josephine Bode.

L-r.. UNILAG Staff School Ambassador Okusanya Oyebola; Chairperson Legal Education and Advocacy  African Women Lawyers  Association (Nigeria) . Josephine Bode; deputy Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade; Broadcast Journalist Unilag 103 ,fm  Lydia Eke.

L-r… Deputy Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade ; Chairperson Legal Education and Advocacy  African Women Lawyers  Association (Nigeria) . Josephine Bode and  Publisher integrity reporters newspapers Adewale Ogunniran.

Standing from 3rd left to right Chairperson Legal Education and Advocacy  African Women Lawyers  Association (Nigeria) . Josephine Bode ;Director Academic Planning University of Lagos  Prof Mopelola Olusakin; deputy Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs Eunice  Akinade; Broadcast Journalist Unilag 103 ,fm  Lydia Eke ;and others pose with the Children during the children’s day Celebration theme; Unique Mothers and Children Organized by (UNILAG ) Staff School Annex held at Staff school at LUTH in Lagos on 26/5/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

