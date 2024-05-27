Children’s Day: Adeleke’s aide distributes 1,000 piggy bank, school materials 

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

As part of activities to mark the 2024 Children’s day, a special assistant to Governor Adeleke, Olanoyi Akinloye, has distributed piggy bank and educational materials to no fewer than 1,000 students in the Ayedaade local government of Osun State.

Speaking at the evet tagged ‘Importance of Finacial Intelligence for Children’, Akinloye emphasized on the need for students to exhibit saving habits, adding that it can be achieved by controlling consumption.

Akinloye held that the program is not only to commiserate with children but also to give financial, technological and craft training.

He explained that, “We tagged the programme of today ‘Importance of Finacial Intelligence for Children’, we did a quick analysis some time ago and we discovered that the economic crisis was a result of low savings from people and that is why we are trying to instil the habit of savings into the children.”

Akinloye opined that “If we can control consumption to have good savings, you will agree with me that the economy is going to be robust and unnecessary frivolities are going to be cut off.

“By the gesture of today, it will encourage them for the future. We are having technological and craft training for them too. We are not just telling them to save but we are teaching them on what they can do to make money and not spend it all.”

He added that “We have over 1000 students that are benefiting from this project. A lot of things are going on for students in the state, my governor is a talk-and-do person, By September, people will start seeing the plans of the government.”