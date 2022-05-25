Children book : ” Yes I Can” a positive affirmation for children hits the stand.

By Patience Ogbo

Children literature and reading have received a boost with the launch of ” Yes I Can” a positive affirmation for children.

The book which is a short fiction with thirty one colourful pages, was launched at the Gracepoint Place in Ibadan Oyo State and had over 100 children from ten schools in attendance.

The author of the book Mrs. Adejoke Oyekan said the book aims to build positive mindset in children and make them bold from an early age.

The author urged parents and school administrators to stock their libraries with her ” Yes I Can”.

She said. ” This book is about positive affirmations. It is what children need to face growing challenges and undue pressure, negative influences around them. It is for children from the age of 3 and beyond. The book is about building self image in children to have confidence in themselves. The book is filled with lessons , activities and affirmations for children. It has simply affirmations like ” I am beautiful” , ” I am unique”, ” I am intelligent” among others. Positive affirmations are powerful words that help to create a healthy self image in children. This book is needed as such a time as this in building their overall impressions of themselves. The drive is that children should believe in themselves and have confidence in themselves that they can do things”.

Speaking about the reading culture in Nigeria and the challenges authors and publishers face, Mrs. Oyekan stated ” The reading culture is coming back. We have authors publishing everyday and things are looking up. It’s getting better. When one reads, such a person becomes a professional. So it’s good to read good books. Selling the books and piracy are challenges we face but we hope things will get better”.

Reviewing the book, multiple award – winning author and editor Chigozie Mbadugha said ” Yes I Can” by Adejoke Oyekan is a fabulously written children’s fiction story with positive affirmations that can help build the reader’s self esteem and confidence. It is an invaluable addition to school and family libraries. I heartily recommend it”.

Also, Ronke Giwa an award winning broadcaster and author has this to say about the book ” kids need to be able to see the positive even in tough situations. This book is not only easy to read but it is also a timely book in a generation where negativity thrives. Our kids can rise above negativity when they learn to think and speak positively”.