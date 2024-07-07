Child Solidarity Group inaugurates advisory board to amplify works across Africa

Blessing Taiwo

Child Solidarity Group, a non-governmental organisation focused on child’s rights and welfare has announced the inauguration of its new advisory board members.

In a statement by the organisation’s Head of Communications, Franklin Udeme at the weekend, the chairman of the 9-man advisory board is Dr. Halimah Nuhu-Sanda.

The distinguished board members are drawn across East, West and Southern Africa;

Halima Nuhu- Sanda – Chair – Nigeria

Linda Kavuka – Kenya

Emediong Akpabio – Nigeria

Patricia Ainembabazi – Uganda

David Etido – Nigeria

Brenda Kisaka – Tanzania

Uche Kalu – Nigeria

Sinqobile Simelane – Eswatini

Idara Kalu – Nigeria

The statement says the new board will steer the affairs of the Child Solidarity Group for the next few years.

“The 9-man Board will provide leadership for effective country level coordination, as well as strategy for amplifying the work of the organization for children in Africa.

“These appointments are effective from the 7th of July with Dr Halimah Nuhu-Sanda as the Chair, as announced by the CEO and co-founder, Emediong Akpabio.

“Emediong had previously served in the organization as a member of the Youth Reference Group to UNICEF in the African Union, before taking over from his Eswatinian colleague as CEO.

“He has since contributed to the work on the rights of children in Africa and still has a few more years to lead in this capacity.

“CSG has leveraged strategic partnerships over the years, to drive its mission of advancing the social and economic rights of children and believes that the new setup will strengthen the capacity of the organization to continue to engage across borders.” it stated.