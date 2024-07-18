Chieftaincy Gazette: Ibadan youths caution against causing disaffection among Ladoja, Makinde, Oloye Adegoke

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A group of Ibadan Youths, Ibadan Concerned Youths Movement (ICYM), has called on the Ibadan indigenes both at home and in the Diaspora to ignore some political jobbers trying to soil the mutual relationships between Governor Seyi Makinde, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke.

Describing the statement credited to a faceless group, Ibadan Peace and Solidarity Movement (IPSM), alleging the President of the Jericho Businessmen Club (JBC), Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, that he wanted to use Oyo State Chieftaincy Gazette to cause disunity between Governor Seyi Makinde and High Chief Rashidi Ladoja as mere fallacy, uncoordinated and cheap means of attracting undue publicity.

The ICYM in a statement signed by its Chairman on Wednesday, Chief Omololu Ajani, said Chief Adegoke is known for always striving for peace and progress of Ibadanland.

The Group said some political jobbers recently used an online outlets to spew various lies against Chief Adegoke that he is trying to cause disharmony between Governor Seyi Makinde and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, over the new Olubadan gazette.

The group said Chief Adegoke was renowned for always striving to ensure the unity of Ibadanland and would not work for the division or confusion among the leaders in Ibadanland.

It further said: “Those who did the hatchet jobs have also showed their immaturity, inexperience and shallow minds as there is nothing in the sponsored story to buttress the allegation that Adegoke is trying to cause division within Ibadanland.

“The political jobbers who definitely had ulterior motive behind their dirty job failed woefully to link any particular phrase or quote from Chief Adegoke to buttress their assertion that he is trying to use the New Olubadan Gazette to cause confusion between Governor Makinde and Senator Ladoja”.

The ICYM said in the statement of IPSM, there was no place where the group mentioned what Oloye Adegoke said about Oyo State Chieftaincy Law, the group only mentioned that “Adegoke was said to have berated Governor Seyi Makinde for donating N10 million for the coronation of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

“Even despite the fact that this statement is far from the truth, there is no correlation between N10 million and the Oyo State Chieftaincy Law. This has shown the kind of people behind the unfounded lie. What we know is that the faceless group cannot destroy the good legacy and image of Oloye Adegoke.

“The wise people of Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole can see from the IPSM statement that there is no tangible evidence to substantiate the claim. We want the good people of Ibadanland not to take the group serious as they are just there to do the hatchet job as political jobbers.

“We want to use this medium to warn and call the IPSM and its sponsors to order, and look elsewhere to gain cheap publicity and free meals, in addition to advising them to find serious business doing in uplifting the peace and harmony Ibadanland is currently enjoying under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“We could recall that recently when Oloye Adegoke emerged the President of the Jericho Businessmen Club, what he hammered on in his acceptance speech was the progress and development of Ibadanland.

“We have painstakingly watched this Ibadan Chief over the years and we have seen that he loves Ibadanland and its people. He has helped the poor and the needy and no one can rubbish his good deeds as he has also created jobs for many residents of the ancient city.

“We want to use this medium to respectedly ask Gov Makinde and Chief Ladoja to ignore the ranting of these political jobbers. Ibadan Indigenes are brothers and nobody should use politics to divide our leaders.

“Otun Olubadan is a father to all while Engr. Seyi Makinde is also a Governor to all irrespective of religion or political affiliations. Nobody can cause disaffection between Governor Seyi Makinde, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke”.

