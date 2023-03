Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, (Middle) pose with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, (women’s wing) during the endorsement of re-elect Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Governor of Lagos State ,14/3/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

