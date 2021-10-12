Chief Sabo Kente condoles with family of Late Aku Uka of Wukari

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A member of the North East Development Commission and Chairman DSK Foundation, Chief David Sabo Kente, has commiserated with the Family of the late Aku Uka of Wukari on the death of the Paramount Ruler of Kwarrafa kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Massa – Ibi Kuvyon II.

He made the condolences in a statement made available to newsmen in Jalingo.

The statement reads:” On behalf of my family, the DSK Foundation, I wish to condole with the family of our father His Royal Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon II, the Aku Uka of Wukari, and the entire Kwararafa kingdom and Taraba State over the irreparable loss of our father.

“The sad news of the passing of our father, who is also the Chairman Taraba State Council of Chiefs, leaves us all in a state of deep shock.

“The late leader of the ancient Kwararafa kingdom was an encyclopedia. His wealth of knowledge and dept of wisdom was unparalleled. His demise has left a gaping hole that will forever be felt.

“For most of us, he was more than just a traditional ruler. He was the voice of reason in most cases. He was always a rallying point and a great ambassador of peace. We would miss his fatherly counsel, his sound advice, his words of inspiration and galvanizing spirit that was a uniting factor for people of different backgrounds, faith, and ethnicity.

“Even as we mourn in pains and deep sorrow, we are consoled that he lived a worthy life and has gone to join his ancestors and take his place in the tank of the mighty and great champions of the Kwararafa kingdom.

“While praying for eternal rest for our dear father and leader, let me use this opportunity to urge all people of goodwill to hold fast his legacies and continue to work for peace and unity of the Jukun tribe and the entire Kwararafa kingdom so that his passions will live on”.

