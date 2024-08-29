Chief of Naval Staff Vows to Support Families of Fallen Heroes

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel, including those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Vice Admiral Ogalla made this pledge during the funeral service of the late Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Speaking at the solemn event, Vice Admiral Ogalla assured the grieving family that the Navy remains a steadfast partner and will continue to support them during this difficult time.

“Do not feel betrayed or disillusioned,” he said, acknowledging the deep loss but urging the family to take comfort in the knowledge that Lt. Cmdr. Gwaza died honourably in service to the nation.

The tragic incident that led to the officer’s death occurred during a rescue mission following a distress call from MV AMBIKA 4, a dredging vessel contracted to Sterling Global Oil Limited.

The vessel was at risk of sinking near the turbulent Okpobo River entrance. Lt. Cmdr. Gwaza led a rescue team from the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base BONNY, facing extreme challenges due to rough sea conditions. Despite their best efforts, while all 59 crew members were successfully rescued, Lt. Cmdr. Gwaza lost his life during the operation.

Vice Admiral Ogalla used the occasion to remind all naval personnel of their duty to the nation, emphasising that the Navy would not shy away from fulfilling its obligations to those who serve and their families.

He announced plans to provide a befitting accommodation for Lt. Cmdr. Gwaza’s family and pledged to ensure the education of his children through university.

“I want to assure the family, particularly his spouse, that you have a partner in the Nigerian Navy,” Ogalla said.

“What has happened is painful, but we must move forward. The young children will remember their father as a hero who died in service to humanity.”

The widow of the late officer, Salomi Gwaza, paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, describing him as her pillar and best friend. She expressed her sorrow and pride, recalling the deep love they shared over nine years of marriage.

“You are my inspiration,” she said, “a man who loved his family deeply and worked so hard to provide for us. I’m glad you died as a hero.”

The late officer’s sister, Mrs. Martina Ishaku, also shared her grief, praising her brother’s greatness and expressing disbelief at his sudden passing.

“You exuded greatness in everything you did,” she said, adding that she will always be proud of him.

In his sermon, The Director of Navy Chaplain, Lieutenant Commodore Joseph Elasis, reflected on the sacrifice made by Lt. Cmdr. Gwaza, likening his actions to those of Jesus Christ.

He urged the congregation to live lives of service to God and humanity, following the example set by the late officer.

“From the summary of the life of Gideon, we find two things the family have confirmed. There is a man that introduced and nurtured them in the word of the Lord, from the Navy, from his commander, from other senior officers that he has walked under before now that he has served humanity, fearlessly, sacrificially, and can that be said of you? Can that be said of me”? he said.