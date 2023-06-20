“Chief Lamina is not involved In the  killing of a police ASP In Imota” — IPO

The Police Officer assigned to unravel the killing of a police ASP in the Imota area of Lagos state earlier in the year has debunked allegations made by one Mr. Abolore Ogunlana popularly known as Legacy Nation via a YouTube channel that the Chief Executive Officer of Omolamina Global Ventures Limited (OGL), Otunba Kamorudeen Lamina popularly known as Sir K Oluwo is behind the killing of the said policeman , a threat to residents in the Ikorodu area of the state and environs.

A Police Officer Oduntan popularly known as Iku Raymond whom Mr. Abolore, aka Legacy Nation said he got his information about Mr. Lamina alleged involvement in the killing of the policeman from in a telephone conversation, spoke on record that he got to know about the interview granted by Mr. Abolore when his friends called his attention to the interview as he wondered why Mr. Abolore is making such spurious allegations agsinst Chief Lamina and lying that he got his information from him ( Iku Raymond) as he has not spoken to Abolore nor contacted him in any way.

Iku Raymond said he was disappointed in Mr. Abolore aka Legacy Nation who is based in France because he is not familiar with him (Mr. Abolore ) and the case he was referring to does not have anything to do with Sir K Oluwo in any way whatsoever.

According to Iku Raymond,the suspects have all confessed their involvement in the killing of the Police ASP at Imota and mentioned those involved,moreover he is not the IPO in charge of the case therefore he wonders why Legacy Nation said he was the one that told him Chief Lamina is the mastermind of the killing of the police ASP.

The IPO Inspector Dare Adelaja also debunked the allegations made by Mr. Abolore against Chief Lamina. Stating that he had not spoken to Mr. Abolore Legacy Nation nor did any of the suspects arrested and charged to court mentioned Chief Lamina’s name as the mastermind of the killing of the police ASP.

A visually irked Chief Lamina warned Mr. Abolore aka Legacy Nation to desist from using social media to tarnish his reputation in order to get fans and also trying to buy sympathy for one of his relations , Shakiru Shittu aka Shakki Adamo who is presently in police custody for alleged stealing and involvement in the murder of the police ASP.

Chief Lamina who is a well known and respected real estate mogul and business man of repute in a press conference in his office reacted to Mr. Abolore’s allegations. He said,”I don’t have any connection with the allegation Mr. Abolore Ogunlana aka Legacy Nation levelled against me. I was surprised when people drew my attention to one of his You tube videos allegedly me of being the killer of a police ASP at Imota.

When people called to inform me about this, I called Legacy Nation on the phone to ask him the reason he is tarnishing my name on social media but he denied . To my surprise, he kept on with his You tube shows and Facebook live stream where he continued with more false allegation to stain my image.This is cyber bullying and I am going to take it up legally against him. I want the police to invite Mr. Abolore Ogunlana also known as Legacy Nation through Interpol to come and prove his allegation against me . He is presently in France and he thinks he can make false allegations and go scot free? His staying abroad does not stop the Nigeria Police Force to arrest him because he has not only tarnished my image but that of the police authority. He claimed that I bribed the police not to arrest me in a case that involved the killing of their colleague, is that possible that the police authority will collect a bribe from me and let me walk free, supposedly I killed one of them? If indeed the suspects they arrested mentioned me as the person that sent them to kill the ASP, will the police let me walk free? You can see Legacy Nation’s blatant lies against me. He will be made to face the full wrath of the law. He can run to France and thinks he is untouchable there but he will surely be picked up to prove his allegations very soon”.

Asked why Mr. Abolore will make such allegations against him , Chief Lamina said ” Abolore Ogunlana aka Legacy Nation is doing all these to distract the police because he is related to one Shakiru Shittu aka Adamo presently in prison for stealing and his involvement in the killing of a police ASP who was serving in Imota area . The police ASP was killed on April 12th, 2023. It is because of his relative and the several petitions I wrote against his friends, Dada Doyin,Eleda,Adura and his relative Shakki Adamo for threatening me over property I legally acquired in Imota and Ikorodu axis. They have been terrorising the residents which prompted my petitions against them. Despite my petitions against them, the police were unable to arrest any of them until Shakki Adamo and one Taofeek aka Tiger were arrested after their robbery operation by Imota police Anti-robbery Squad in connection with OPC at Imota.

They confessed their involvement in the killing of the Police ASP at his designated post at Emuren junction beside Celeb University in Ikorodu. I was not there when they were arrested so why link me to their arrest?”.

Another suspect identified as Ayewo that was allegedly arrested in relation to the incident was riding on a bike with a amputated hand before he was arrested. According to police sources, he confessed to have gotten the hand from one Moyo,an herbalist from Imota, “Ayewo also confessed to have given his pump action gun to Adura and the three police guns collected from the police officers that was attacked and killed are all with Adura,Eleda and Dada Doyin” The source said.

Otunba Lamina further said “I was shocked because Legacy Nation is well aware of the involvement of these persons. He has maligned my image. This is not the first time, but this time, I will not keep quite. Though we have other people that bear the name Sir K Oluwo maybe Legacy Nation is referring to one of them. However, I just need to clear the air because of my business partners as a real estate mogul of repute that I am so that this will not affect my business and personal life”.

“I urge my business partners and my wonderful people out there to ignore this malicious story against me. I did not and will never kill my fellow human being. I have never been involved in any violence and as we speak, the police did not invite me for anything violence related . Legacy Nation is trying to distract the police from persecuting the killers of innocent police officers. If thorough investigation is carried out, he Legacy Nation has a case to answer. The charge sheet remanding the suspects in prison custody is available for all to see”. He said