Chief Emeka Ike, Lolo Kelechi celebrate 20 years of Marriage Anniversary in Lagos

Feature
Chief Emeka Ike, and Lolo Kelechi.
Twenty years of blissful marriage looks like 20 days as Chief Emeka Ike (Ezeugo) and his Lolo Kelechi Ike marched to the alter to renew their love and marriage vow in celebration of God’s faithfulness at St. Barth Anglican Church, Surulere, Lagos.

The vow took place in the presence of their children, friends, family members, well-wishers, business associates and others who were around to grace the occasion.

Chief Emeka Ike (Ezeugo), an entrepreneur with a reputation is the Chairman, Managing Director of MP Master Piece Limited, makers of Skirt brandy and one of the best selling Whiskey in the Nigerian Beverage market, Kubanah Whisky.

 

