Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Chief (Dr) Mrs. Sade Okoya add another year to her age

Chief (Dr) Mrs. shade Okoya , Wife of Nigerian Billionaire Industrialist , Aare Rasaq Okoya , added another year to her age on Monday April 25. 2022. She is the Managing Director of Eleganza Group,

The Brilliant and hardworking wife , was all joy and thankful to the Almighty Allah for giving her the Opportunity to witness yet another fantastic year.

Photo Gallery
By Peter
20

________________

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6535 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mrs Dehinbo receives Ezinne title

Chike Okeafor flags off Umuanunu Nsu Health Centre

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 22, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 21, 2022

1 of 160