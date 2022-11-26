Champion Newspapers Limited
Chief Dr (Mrs.) Kate Ugota celebrates her birthday along with the inauguration of Turning Hope into Reality an NGO held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Women Leader Igbo speaking Community in Lagos Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs Kate Ugoka  (middle) arriving at the venue   with her members Women of Substance at the Inauguration of ‘Turning Hope into Reality ‘an NGO  that  discovers and harnesses the Potentials  in our youth held at Okota road Isolo in Lagos on 24/11/2022 .... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Women Leader Igbo speaking Community in Lagos Amb. Chief (Dr).Mrs. Kate Ugoka  (middle); President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief  Dr. Sunday Udeh; presenting the award to the Chair n  of the Occasion  High Chief  Hyacinth  Nwaode and Nze Iwuanyawu  Chinedu.

L-r … Chief  Anita Nwabuikwu; Chief Charles Chukwu, presenting the award to Mother of the day, High. Chief   Princess Nkem Igweh.

L-r… Barrister Mrs. Angela Omie – Benson; Chairman of the Occasion/Deputy President  Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,   High Chief  Hyacinth  Nwaode;  Mother of the day, High. Chief   Princess Nkem Igweh; Chairman Ohanaeze  Isolo  LCDA/OKOTA, Chief Iyke Uzo Okwuma; Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs Kate Ugoka and   Evangelist Alex Okeke .

Chairman of the Occasion/Deputy President   Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, High Chief  Hyacinth  Nwaode; inaugurating the Turning Hope into Reality an NGO.

L-r … Mrs. Beauty Nkechi Obi;  President Turning Hope into Realty; Foundation  Chief (Dr) Mrs.  Ivy  Aguzue and the celebrant  Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs. Kategoka.

L-r… President Turning Hope into Realty; Foundation  Chief (Dr) Mrs.  Ivy  Aguue;  Mother of the day (Ugoeze  Surulere)   Uju Edwin-Obi; Nze Iwuanyawu  Chinedu; Barrister. Mrs. Angela Omie – Benson; Chairman of the occasion/Deputy President  Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, High Chief  Hyacinth  Nwaode and  Mother of the day High. Chief  Princess Nkem Igweh.

Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs. Kate Ugoka; (middle) cutting her birthday cake while others watch at the Inauguration of Turning Hope into Reality an NGO  that discovers and harnesses the Potentials in our youth held at Okota road Isolo in Lagos on 24/11/2022…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

