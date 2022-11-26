Chief Dr (Mrs.) Kate Ugota celebrates her birthday along with the inauguration of Turning Hope into Reality an NGO held in Lagos

L-r… Women Leader Igbo speaking Community in Lagos Amb. Chief (Dr).Mrs. Kate Ugoka (middle); President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Dr. Sunday Udeh; presenting the award to the Chair n of the Occasion High Chief Hyacinth Nwaode and Nze Iwuanyawu Chinedu.

L-r … Chief Anita Nwabuikwu; Chief Charles Chukwu, presenting the award to Mother of the day, High. Chief Princess Nkem Igweh.

L-r… Barrister Mrs. Angela Omie – Benson; Chairman of the Occasion/Deputy President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, High Chief Hyacinth Nwaode; Mother of the day, High. Chief Princess Nkem Igweh; Chairman Ohanaeze Isolo LCDA/OKOTA, Chief Iyke Uzo Okwuma; Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs Kate Ugoka and Evangelist Alex Okeke .

Chairman of the Occasion/Deputy President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, High Chief Hyacinth Nwaode; inaugurating the Turning Hope into Reality an NGO.

L-r … Mrs. Beauty Nkechi Obi; President Turning Hope into Realty; Foundation Chief (Dr) Mrs. Ivy Aguzue and the celebrant Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs. Kategoka.

L-r… President Turning Hope into Realty; Foundation Chief (Dr) Mrs. Ivy Aguue; Mother of the day (Ugoeze Surulere) Uju Edwin-Obi; Nze Iwuanyawu Chinedu; Barrister. Mrs. Angela Omie – Benson; Chairman of the occasion/Deputy President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, High Chief Hyacinth Nwaode and Mother of the day High. Chief Princess Nkem Igweh.

Amb. Chief (Dr) Mrs. Kate Ugoka; (middle) cutting her birthday cake while others watch at the Inauguration of Turning Hope into Reality an NGO that discovers and harnesses the Potentials in our youth held at Okota road Isolo in Lagos on 24/11/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

