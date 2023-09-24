Chief Chinedu Madubuko: A man of impact and philanthropist par excellence clocks 60

As Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of De-Chico Investment Limited, turns 60, the astute entrepreneur and manufacturer has continued to display that “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it”.

Indeed, he is one man who has demonstrated a great capacity to show the way to lead men where they ought to be and shown that nothing so conclusively proves a man’s ability to lead others as what he does from day to day to lead himself.

No wonder therefore that for upcoming entrepreneur and manufacturers, he has become not only the focal point and institution when it comes to business in manufacturing, distributorship and entrepreneurship but a role model based on his numerous pace-setting achievements and exploits in Nigeria’s economic development.

He is clearly one of the leaders in the manufacturing and distributorship sector in Nigeria that has distinguished himself, not only as a dynamic business administrator, innovative director and excellent industrialist, but also shown a high degree of integrity and transparency in both private, religious, and public affairs.

Madubuko has shown that the a brave man is not “he who does not feel afraid but he who conquers that fear.” He has continued to show vigour, brilliance and zeal he exuded in turning ideas into reality in his early years.

Born on September 15, 1960, he is a living example of how creative innovative ideas and fortitude can be combined to achieve astonishing results.

However, Madubuko, who is also the “Ezeani Chinechendo” of Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State was recently shortlisted as one of the most outstanding entrepreneur whose deeds and exploits in business has greatly contributed to the social and economic development of Nigeria through his numerous chain investments in wide range of building materials, including aluminum profiles, stone-coated roofing sheets and other related ceiling cladding etc.

It was no surprise therefore, that the administration of immediate past president, Muhammad Buhari recognised the immense contributions of the foremost industrialist towards the nation’s economic development, his exemplary life as an accomplished entrepreneur with vast experience in manufacturing and distribution of building materials by awarding him the National Honour of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Described as a man of impact and respectable Nigerian, Chief Madubuko also a philanthropist par excellence, and has not only impacted the economy in positive ways, but also created direct and indirect employment for teeming citizens.

Besides, as a corporate leader and visionary business mogul he has used his financial muscles to alleviate poverty in his state and beyond as he empowers the less privileged through his outreach vocational skill acquisition programmes.

Truly, there is a long list of persons and groups that have benefited from Chief Madubuko’s kind gestures and projects as he has used his establishments to improve life, capacity building, skill acquisition , grants, entrepreneurship and management skill of his people, and the beneficiaries of his selfless service will continue to extol his great virtues.

The Anambra – born businesses magnate also through the De Chico group investment over the years catered for the building material needs of various segments of the construction industry in different parts of the country as his company has continued to deploy modern strategies to meet the services of the industry.

Based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the business mogul and also the multiple award winner in various sectors including industries and other corporate establishments, has magnanimously used his Zeph Care Foundation to cater for the welfare of the downtrodden in his immediate environment and beyond.

The Foundation is specifically designed to offer free services such as healthcare, youths empowerment programmes and education grants.

Among the numerous projects he has executed in his home town Adazi-Ani and Anambra State include construction of about 18 rural roads including Factory road, St. Jude’s Anglican church/ Amaebe road, Umuogu/ Power station road, Uruene road, Uhuabosi road, Amaebe/St. James Anglican church road, Ezeani Chinechendo road and Ezeanum road etc worth millions of dollars. This has brought relief to motorists and commuters in the communities.

Chief Madubuko hails from Ikenga community, Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state, where he holds the prestigious title “Ezeani Chinechendo”. He is happily married with children, and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt.