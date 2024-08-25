CHIEF CHIKA EMENIKE: A trailblazer in philanthropy

Success does not come by wishful thinking but through hard work, dedication and constant prayer to God. This thinking tally with the submission in The ladder of saint Augustine where it was noted that “the heights which great men reach and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night” For anyone to succeed, it requires diligence and tremendous sacrifice. One sure path to attaining greatness entails burning the midnight candles while others are sleep.

The above philosophy aptly captures the life of Chief Chika Emenike; Iheadikanwanne Ideato, Ojichukwu Nnewi. Chief Chika Emenike is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kotec Group of Companies. No doubt, the business world has seen its fair share of trailblazers but only very few have left indelible marks like Chief Emenike who has consistently demonstrated his ability to innovate and adapt to changes in the business landscape thus ensuring the success and sustainability of his companies and impacting the lives of others.

Chika Emenike was born on July 23, 1969 to the family of Late Chief and Lolo Alexander Emenike of Amanator Ozuakolu, Urualla in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State. He attended primary and secondary education in Urualla, Imo State and Nnewi, Anambra State respectively. He was later conferred an honorary Doctorate Degree by Imo State University.

Ojichukwu Nnewi had a humble beginning but with perseverance, he got to where he is today. He started “hustling” at the age of 20 with no shop of his own in the busy market of Nkwo Nnewi. He began with a stall and gradually got a shop in the market, after diligently serving his uncle in the business of trading in automobile spare parts under the name— Chitec Motors Nigeria Limited.

But over the years, Ojichukwu Nnewi’s passion for business development as an astute entrepreneur cum industrialist led to the emergence of Kotec Group of Companies Limited, a group which today has several successful subsidiaries. Some of the subsidiaries include, Event Beverages Limited; the Producers of Event Table Water, Kotec Auto Spare Parts, Kotec Bricks Tiles Limited, Renton Hotels, Mangrove Restaurant, Regime Energy Services Limited, and Tummy Tummy Instant Noodles which he started in 2009 and has become a popular brand in the noodles market in Nigeria.

According to industry watchers, the Tummy Tummy Noodles is known for its high quality products and its commitment to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction. It has experienced tremendous growth, under the leadership of Chief Emenike and has become a prominent player in the food industry.

His life journey is a testament to the power of vision, hard work and generosity. With a keen eye for innovation and a relentless drive, he transformed the manufacturing landscape, building a business empire that has created opportunities for countless lives.

As an industrialist, Ojichukwu Nnewi has revolutionised the manufacturing sector, contributed immensely to the development of the nation’s economy and successfully given employment to over 4000 Nigerians in his factories and trading outfits.

Chief Emenike’s philanthropic efforts have touched numerous hearts and transformed lives. He has empowered a number of individuals to establish businesses of their own by assisting them financially or introducing them to his foreign partners. He has sponsored and empowered many projects and programmes of organisations, groups and individuals who have noble ideas but lack the financial resources to pursue them.

As a man with a heart of gold, the philanthropist has empowered more than 20 persons in his community and beyond with start-up funds of one million naira each to start a business. He built and donated a charity home for the spiritually, mentally and physically retarded at Ave Maria Centre, Urualla, Anambra State.

To the glory of God, Chief Emenike has hugely contributed to the spread of the gospel. He built a gigantic Catholic Church in the mold of a Cathedral, St. Michael Catholic Parish in Urualla, Ideato North, Imo State. He also donated N10 million each to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, and St. Silas Anglican Church, Urualla to support their church building project.

His impact didn’t stop at the boardroom. He poured his heart into philanthropic endeavours, building schools and shelters, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals. His generosity has inspired a movement, as a considerable number of people rallied behind his banner of hope and compassion in doing more good to many more people.

Faced with trials and tribulations, Chief Emenike stood firm, a rock of unwavering resolve, his spirit unbroken and his will unshaken. He tackled each challenge with the fierce determination of a lion protecting his pride, emerging strong and more radiant with triumph.

In recognition of his contributions to nation building, Chief Emenike has received many awards and titles as a result of his hard work, high productivity, and excellence both within and outside the country which include the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) conferred on him by former President, Muhammad Buhari.

Chief Emenike is regarded as a special breed filled with milk of human kindness and a huge asset to mankind. He holds two chieftaincy titles, Ojichukwu Nnewi, and Iheadikanwanne Ideato. He belongs to so many clubs and associations among which are; Kotec Warriors Sports Club Nnewi, Diamond Fitness Club Lagos, Nnewi Sports Club, Owerri Sports Club, Urualla Sports Club among others.

Truly, High Chief Emenike’s legacy is a shining beacon of inspiration, a reminder that success is not just about buoyant industries but more importantly the impact made on the lives of others. Emenike’s story is a testament to the power of human potential, a reminder that as humans, the capacity to make a difference lies within. He is happily married to Lolo Prisca Emenike and they have adorable children.