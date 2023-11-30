Champion Newspapers Limited
Chidinma Echegwusi weds Ikenna Nwosu in Lagos

General Overseer The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Rev Callistus Nkwo, his wife  Pastor  (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, poses with former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi and her husband  Ikenna Nwosu (both Middle)   during their wedding of their daughter at The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly, at Ajah in  Lagos.
Father of the Bride, Mr. Amaechi Echegwisi; her daughter Chidinma & Ikenna.

R-L … One of the officiating ministers Rev Sunkanmi Obisesan, presented the Wedding Certificate to  Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife Chidinma.

L-r… General Overseer The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Rev Callistus Nkwo with Mr. Lucky Nwosu.

L-r… Rev Sunkanmi Obisesan;   Pastor  (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo  Mr. Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss  Chidinma Echegwisi; General Overseer The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Rev Callistus Nkwo and Pastor Athan Nwogbe, during the Wedding Celebration of their daughter in Lagos.

L-r…  Deaconess  Nddidi Echegwisi  her husband   Elder Anthony Echegwisi, Pastor  (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo;  Mr   Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi father of the bride  Mr. Amaechi Echegwisi.

Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi (middle) poses with friends.

Mr   Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi signed the wedding certificate.

 

. Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife Former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi, pose with Family & Friends.

 Mr  Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi pose with both families during their wedding at The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly, at Ajah in  Lagos  26/11/2023..Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

