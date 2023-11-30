Chidinma Echegwusi weds Ikenna Nwosu in Lagos

Father of the Bride, Mr. Amaechi Echegwisi; her daughter Chidinma & Ikenna.

R-L … One of the officiating ministers Rev Sunkanmi Obisesan, presented the Wedding Certificate to Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife Chidinma.

L-r… General Overseer The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Rev Callistus Nkwo, with Mr. Lucky Nwosu.

L-r… Rev Sunkanmi Obisesan; Pastor (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, Mr. Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidinma Echegwisi; General Overseer The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Rev Callistus Nkwo and Pastor Athan Nwogbe, during the Wedding Celebration of their daughter in Lagos.

L-r… Deaconess Nddidi Echegwisi her husband Elder Anthony Echegwisi, Pastor (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo; Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi father of the bride Mr. Amaechi Echegwisi.

Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi (middle) poses with friends.

Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi signed the wedding certificate.

. Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife Former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi, pose with Family & Friends.

Mr Ikenna Nwosu his wife former Miss Chidimna Echegwusi pose with both families during their wedding at The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly, at Ajah in Lagos 26/11/2023..Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng