Chevron Wins Two FIRS Awards for Tax Compliance

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and CNL (“NNPC/CNL JV”), and Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited (“STAR”), a Chevron company and operator of the Agbami field, have both been honoured by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with top tax compliant organization awards.

The two Chevron companies were recognized among the awardees for 2021 at the Second Annual National Tax Dialogue organized by the FIRS at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

At the event declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, FIRS emphasized that the recognition was for the remarkable performance by the companies in remittance of various taxes.

Rick Kennedy, Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria said the award and recognition underscore Chevron’s commitment to compliance and high ethical standards in its operations. “Chevron is committed to discharging its statutory fiscal obligations by ensuring strict compliance with all applicable Tax Laws and related regulations in the country,” he said.

Speaking on the award, CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn explains that the award and recognition further affirm Chevron’s commitment to being a good corporate citizen in countries where it operates. “One of our core values is integrity and trust. We are honest with ourselves and others and honor our commitments. We earn the trust of partners and stakeholders by operating with the highest ethical standards in all we do,” he said.

Esimaje thanked the FIRS for the recognition and assured that the company would continue to live up to its vision to be the global energy company most admired for its people, partnership, and performance.