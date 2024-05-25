Champion Newspapers Limited
Chevron Reiterates Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and CNL -NNPCL/CNL JV- is aware of media reports falsely associating CNL to environmental degradation. CNL reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship in its operations in Nigeria.

CNL’s operations are conducted with sound environmental management practices in strict compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements. CNL places the highest priority on and remains committed to the safety of the people and the environment in its areas of operation.

CNL’s efforts in environmental stewardship have continued to be recognized and applauded in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

CNL has a long history of working in collaboration with regulators and relevant stakeholders to identify and protect biodiversity in its areas of operation.

