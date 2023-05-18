Chevron Nigeria’s commitment to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation and environmental sustainability

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”) has been commended for its continued support to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (“NCF”) and commitment to environmental sustainability in the country. Kola Edu, a representative of the late Chief S.L. Edu family made the commendation on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the 21st Chief S. L. Edu Memorial Lecture which held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos. The theme for this year’s lecture was “Humanity and the Twin Crises of Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss.” According to Kola Edu: “Without Chevron, NCF will not be here today. Thank you for being ahead of the curve in driving this noble course of environmental sustainability over 21 years ago when it was not a popular subject of discussion.” On his part, Chief Ede Dafinone, Chairman, National Executive Council (“NEC”), of the NCF commended CNL for sponsoring the Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture for the past 21years. He appreciated the successive leadership of the company for upholding the “S.L. Edu legacy”.

Rick Kennedy, Chevron Nigeria’s Chairman and Managing Director, explained that the company’s approach to sustainability is highlighted by its commitment to protecting the environment, empowering its people, and always getting results the right way. “I would also urge everyone of us to make a personal commitment to preserve our environment which is more threatened now than ever before. I believe that with the right sensitization and advocacy, we can collectively protect our earth.”

He said Chevron Nigeria has enjoyed its partnership with NCF and would continue to provide support and contribute to nature conservation and sustainable development of Nigeria. “This partnership has produced commendable projects geared towards conserving our environment and building Nigeria’s economy. One of the projects is the Lekki Conservation Centre (“LCC”), built with funds provided by Chevron Corporation in 1992 as a reserved sanctuary for the rich flora and fauna of the Lekki Peninsula. Today, the LCC has become one of Africa’s most prominent and most diverse urban parks. It is also known as a safe habitat for several species of plants and animals going extinct and has attracted several educational researchers.” The LCC continues to serve as a biodiversity conservation icon and environment education. No fewer than 36,000 visitors including local and foreign tourists were recorded at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos from January 2023 to date.

According to Rick, “Chevron is glad to be associated with this enduring vision on nature and environmental protection”. He commends the President and members of the Board of Trustees, the NEC, management, and staff of the NCF for sustaining Chief Edu’s vision and making the NCF a stronger institution and a foremost authority in nature conservation in Nigeria and beyond. He reiterated Chevron’s commitment to advancing a lower carbon future, one that meets the global needs of all people, through affordable and reliable, ever cleaner energy towards achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world.

In 2005, CNL began supporting a yearly postgraduate research scholarship for PhD students in environment and conservation, instituted by the NCF. So far, 36 PhD students have benefited from the grant since its inception. CNL also partners with the Lagos State Government and NCF to sponsor an annual environmental awareness programme, tagged, Walk for Nature, an event held to create awareness and promote nature conservation and sustainable environmental management.

Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs notes that for over 60 years, Chevron has remained an active agent of sustainable development and strong advocate of partnerships in support of the environment. Chevron recognizes the importance of protecting and conserving biodiversity. “We have a long history of working in collaboration with communities, industry groups, regulators, and conservation groups to identify and protect biodiversity everywhere we operate”, he stated.