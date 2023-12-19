Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Chevron Nigeria Limited restates its commitment to Nigeria. 

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL is aware of a misleading media report alleging that CNL has snubbed Nigeria in terms of investment prospects in 2024.

Please note that the allegation is untrue and does not represent the position of CNL in Nigeria.

CNL remains committed to sustaining the existing mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with Nigeria and other stakeholders as demonstrated by our significant economic and social investments in Nigeria over the last six decades. These investments have generated visible and viable socio-economic development in several communities across Nigeria.

CNL affirms that capital discipline and higher returns to shareholders remain some of our top priorities. CNL will, along with industry peers in Nigeria, continue to engage the government on policies and opportunities to ensure global competitiveness and sustainability of the petroleum industry.

