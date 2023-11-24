Chevron Nigeria Limited reiterates commitment to partnership for sustainable development

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL – (“NNPCL/CNL JV”), confirms that CNL is committed to partnership with various stakeholders including the communities neighbouring its areas of operations in the Niger Delta, for sustainable development.

CNL affirms that it is engaging with relevant stakeholders including the protesters at its Terminal and Escravos Gas—To-Liquid (“EGTL”) jetties, community leaders, traditional rulers, the Board of Trustees (“BOTs”) of the Warri Onshore Host Community Development Trust (“HCDT”), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC”), the Delta State Government, and other critical stakeholders to ensure the peaceful vacation of the protesters who have blocked access to the Terminal and EGTL jetties since November 21, 2023.

The protesters are demanding for the renaming of the Warri Kingdom Onshore Host Community Development Trust (“HCDT”) and involvement in the nomination of additional persons for inclusion on the Board of Trustees (“BOT”) of the HCDT. In addition, they are requesting for mobilization of their community workers for the EGTL Turn Around Maintenance (“TAM”) activities.

CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn reaffirms CNL’s strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. “As a law-abiding corporate citizen, CNL is committed and continues to make progress in the operationalization of the respective HCDTs in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. We continue to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, including community leaders and traditional rulers towards the operationalization of the HCDTs. Also, CNL is committed to ensuring the participation of community workers in the EGTL TAM in line with the manpower mobilization plan”, he said.

Esimaje stated that contrary to untrue media reports about some protesters that are allegedly missing, verifiable reports on ground indicate that none of the protesters are missing. He reiterated CNL’s priority on the safety of the people, the environment, and assets in all its operations and noted that CNL will continue to engage the relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues amicably.

“CNL advocates respect for the rule of law and use of constructive dialogue in the resolution of all issues,” he concluded.