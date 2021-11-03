Chevron Nigeria appoints new Communications Manager

Lagos, Nigeria. November 1, 2021: Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture has announced the appointment of a new Communications Manager in its Policy, Government and Public Affairs Department (PGPA). He is Mr. Victor Anyaegbudike.

Until his appointment, Mr. Anyaegbudike was the External Communications Coordinator for CNL.

Victor holds a Bachelors degree in Mass Communication from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and a Masters degree in Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He joined Chevron in 2007 as a Field Communications Representative, and has held positions of increasing responsibility in his Chevron career including Senior Communications Representative, Communications Coordinator (PGPA Field Operations) and External Communications Coordinator.

Mr. Anyaegbudike replaces the former Communications Manager, Sola Adebawo, who retired from the company recently.

