Chevron commends Ondo State Government for its visionary “Develop Ondo 2.0 Summit”

Chevron Nigeria Limited has commended the Ondo State government for its visionary initiative in providing a dynamic platform for the state to present its vast potential and opportunities to the investment community, both within Nigeria and beyond with the “Develop Ondo 2.0” Investment Summit under the theme “Developing Possibilities.”

The Chairman/Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, Rick Kennedy, represented by Andrew Omomehin, General Manager, Joint Venture Operations Company, in a goodwill message acknowledges that the summit’s outcomes will significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts by the government to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ondo State.

The summit’s second edition showcases the government’s unwavering commitment to identifying and promoting investment and financing opportunities within Ondo State.

Chevron Nigeria Limited takes immense pride in its more than six decades of operations in Nigeria, playing a pivotal role in the nation’s growth and prosperity while establishing itself as the preferred partner. As a responsible corporate citizen and partner, Chevron shares the aspirations of the government and the people of Ondo State.

“We have learned through decades of experience that our business success in providing affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy is directly tied to the progress and prosperity of the people we work with and the communities where we operate”, Kennedy stated.

Throughout its years of operation, Chevron has actively collaborated with stakeholders, including its joint venture partner, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and the government, to empower communities in close proximity to its operations. The company has continually invested in strategic social projects focused on health, education, and economic development, making a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people.

Notably, Chevron Nigeria Limited pioneered the community-led participatory partnership model for social performance, known as the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU). Since its establishment in 2005, this initiative has provided funds to Regional Development Committees, enabling the execution of numerous projects across communities in the Niger Delta region. These projects have significantly improved the quality of life in these areas.

“We hope to leverage our experience of the GMoU in our implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) Host Communities Development Trust Fund”, Kennedy said, while wishing the summit great success and looking forward to witnessing the positive transformations that will result from the event.