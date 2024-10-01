Chekwas charges Soludo to speedily swear-in newly elected APGA chairmen, councilors.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief (Dr.) Chekwas Okorie has appealed to Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State to proceed without delay to swear into office the lawful and legitimately elected chairmen and councillors-elect duly sponsored by the faction of APGA led by Chief Edozie Njoku in accordance with the 1999 constitution of the Federation Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Electoral Act.

Chief Okorie, who is the Founder and presently the Chairman, Board of Trustees of APGA, reminded the governor that the outcome of the Anambra local government election has presented him a rare but valuable opportunity to demonstrate his loyalty to the party which gave him the platform to become a governor.

In a statement on the outcome of the Anambra local government council elections, Chief Okorie congratulated, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the party, all the victorious chairmanship and councillorship candidates who swept the polls and resoundingly won in the Local Government Election conducted by the Anambra State Electoral Commission.

“I doff my hat to the National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, who led from the front, the rigorous campaign of our candidates, which resulted in this overwhelming victory. The foundation has been firmly established to win convincingly the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election in November 2025.

“I urge Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State to proceed without delay to swear into office the lawful and legitimate Chairmen-elect and Councillors-elect duly sponsored by APGA led by Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman in accordance with the clear and unambiguous provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federation Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Electoral Act.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo should seize this singular opportunity to demonstrate his loyalty to the Party, which is supreme as well as his obedience to the rule of law in accordance with his oath of office. This is the path of honour for the governor,” Chief Okorie declared.