Charly Boy slams Soyinka after comment on “Obidients

Charly Boy also added that it just dawned on him that Soyinka can never be the man the late literary icon, Chinua Achebe was

Nigerian singer, songwriter, activist and actor, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has taken a swipe at Prof. Wole Soyinka over his recent remark about supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, better known as “Obidients”.

The thespian while reacting to the Nobel laureate’s recent criticism of “Obidients” in a recent social media post, claimed Soyinka reduced himself to a “boyiboyi” (common errand boy in local parlance ) for corrupt politicians.

Charly Boy, in the Twitter post, also said the kind of respect he had for the playwright was like the type he had for his late father, Justice Oputa.

He went on to say it has now dawned on him that Soyinka could never be the man late literary icon, Chinua Achebe was.

The songwriter also said Nigerians who held the 88-year-old professor in high esteem would be disappointed in him after his remark.

Charly Boy tweeted: “The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

“It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

“Look at a man many Nigerians put on such a high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians.

”What a f..king big shame.”