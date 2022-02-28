Champion Newspapers Limited
Charles Ofulue goes home March 5

By Peter
The remains of Mr Charles Iwebunor Ifechukwude Ofulue will be laid to rest in his home town Ubulu Uku, Delta State. Born on January 2nd 1964, Charles Ofulu died on December 5, 2021 at the Nigeria Navy Reference Hospital Ojo Lagos. He was aged 58. An Engineer who worked previuoly with Emis Communications Limited, Charles was to become more successful as an Engineer leading a company of his own till date.

Burial arrangements released by the Ofulue family indicate that there will be a funeral church service at Christ the Saviour Ministry Ubulu Ukuwhich will be followed by internment at the country home in Ubulu Uku, Delta State.

 

