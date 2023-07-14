Charge or release Emefiele within 7 days, court orders DSS

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja, has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Department of the State Services DSS to either charge the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele to court or set him free from detention.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the order on Thursday while delivering a ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS and others by Emefiele.

Justice Muazu held that though DSS has the power to carry out its constitutional duties of making arrests, detain and ensuring the prevention of internal crime, such duties must be carried out within the ambit of the law.

He said that the arrest power of DSS was not at large as the law stipulated conditions under which a Nigerian citizen must be held and for how long.

Emefiele had dragged the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, and the Director General of DSS seeking enforcement of his fundamental human rights to freedom of movement and dignity to human life.

In the suit instituted on his behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Joseph Daudu, the suspended CBN Governor had applied that his arrest and detention since June 10 without valid order of court be voided and set aside.

Emefiele demanded compensation of N5 million as exemplary damages for his alleged unlawful detention.

Meanwhile, Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order on 13th July 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that Mr. Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.

The spokesman of the Secret Service Dr.Peter Afunnanya disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday

The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.