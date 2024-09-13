Chaos erupts at Akwa Poly as non academic staff lock gates over retirement age dispute

EYO-AKAISO AKAISO, Uyo

Lecturers and students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Akwa Ibom State, were left stranded on Thursday morning as non-academic staff barricaded all entrances to the institution, preventing access to the campus.

With nowhere to go, students turned the security hall at the main gate into an impromptu classroom, waiting for lecturers to arrive. However, a senior security officer eventually ordered them to enter the school to prevent the situation from escalating.

A lecturer, who wished to remain anonymous, blamed the non-academic staff’s strike on jealousy towards academic staff, who have been granted a 65-year retirement age. The lecturer argued that non-academic staff are not entitled to the same privileges as academic staff, who are required to contribute to the academic community through research and book writing.

The President of the Student Union Government, Comrade George Inyene Geoffrey, declined to comment on the incident, leaving students without a voice.

As the strike action continues, with the state government yet to respond to the non-academic staff’s demands, the situation remains dicey, leaving lecturers, students, and staff in limbo.

The lecturer argued that the non-academic staff is just an arm of the workforce in the institution, adding that they have gone too far to lock the school gate barring staff and students from having access.

” In the university system , professors are given 70 years as retirement age. Other Academic Staff are given 65 years. The other five years is for research and book writing to allow them give back to the academic community their experiences over the years before they retire.

” If the non-academic staff want 65 years, they change their status to academic staff and enjoy such privilege. They can also write books to contribute to knowledge in the academic community. ” He said

Meanwhile, the strike action continued as the state government could not respond to their demand.

