Champion Newspapers Mgt ,staff paid a condolence visit to GMD, Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa on death of his father ,Late Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Managing Editor , Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL)   kelvin Egerue ; Human resources Manager , Nelson Ibemere;  GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;her husband  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Daily Editor ,Ugo Amadi ;General Manger  Publications  ,Thomas Imonikhe ,  during the Condolence visit to their GMD ,over the death of his father President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel  Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 3/9/2024... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
From 3rd left , Audit Manger ,Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL) Anthony Olebara; Advert Manager,  Nonye  Ezeonu, Managing Editor ,  kelvin Egerue ; General Manger  Publications ,Thomas Imonikhe; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Human resources Manager , Nelson Ibemere; Daily Editor ,Ugo Amadi ; Deputy daily Editor ,  Bisiriyu Olaoye, and others .

L-r… Engr John Ayodele ; GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and  Mr Thomas Imonikhe.

Engr. John Ayodele signing  the   register ,during the Condolence Visit over the death of his father President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel  Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 3/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

