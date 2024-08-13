Champion Newspapers Mgt ,staff paid a condolence visit to GMD, Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa on death of his father ,Late Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

From 3rd left , Audit Manger ,Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL) Anthony Olebara; Advert Manager, Nonye Ezeonu, Managing Editor , kelvin Egerue ; General Manger Publications ,Thomas Imonikhe; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Human resources Manager , Nelson Ibemere; Daily Editor ,Ugo Amadi ; Deputy daily Editor , Bisiriyu Olaoye, and others .

L-r… Engr John Ayodele ; GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and Mr Thomas Imonikhe.

Engr. John Ayodele signing the register ,during the Condolence Visit over the death of his father President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 3/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

