Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Accolade berths in Abuja October 21, as Chief Mrs. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar bags Heart of Gold Award

THOMAS IMONIKHE

The Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Recognition series will berth in the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Mess and Suites Kado Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Saturday, October 21 with the formal presentation of Champion 2022 Heart of Gold Award. Her Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of former Vice President and founder of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF).

She is being honoured for her advocacy and tireless campaign against the evil and negative effects of women trafficking and child labour not only on the victims and humanity but on the image and security of Nigeria as well as society at large.

Accepting the prestigious laurel earlier, the awardee said “I really do appreciate your organization for considering me worthy of the 2022 Heart of Gold Award” adding that “I look forward to working and partnering with you in the nearest future”.

Meanwhile, preparations for the event intensified weekend as facts emerged that Zamfara State Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Dauda Lawal will chair the ceremony while Barr. Carol Ndaguba, Former Executive Secretary, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP) is expected as keynote speaker.

Chief Mrs. Atiku Abubakar according to the Group Managing Director, GMD/Edito-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa is being appreciated for her invaluable contributions to the campaign against women trafficking and child labour.

“It is to her credit that thousands of trafficked women and children as well as others in situations of abuse and exploitation have been successfully rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into their communities for them to contribute their quota to national development.

“More importantly, Mrs. Abubakar’s tremendous work in WOTCLEF, her legacy NGO, led to the enactment of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 and the subsequent establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) which has today become a model anti-trafficking agency in Africa”, she noted..

The Champion Newspapers’ Heart of Gold Award is bestowed annually on reputable Nigerians whose quality leadership, achievements and contributions to national development are not only outstanding but inspire hope among citizens.

Similarly, showering her encomiums on the awardee, a human rights activist Ms Joy Oleghe said her remarkable impact on humanity during the husband’s tenure in office and several decades after justified the forthcoming award.

Meanwhile, according to her official profile titled “Titi Abubakar: A Legacy Booster That Stands Tall”, “The quality of a visionary leader is a panacea in solving not only immediate human challenges but also creating an enduring legacy that stands the test of time. In other worlds, society evolves progressively based on leaders ability and foresightedness.

“In a rare occurrence especially in Nigeria where inconsistencies take centre stage, Her Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, the wife of the former Vice President of Nigeria, fits in as a visionary public servant with an enduring legacy.

“The young Amina was born in Lagos on 6th June 1950. She came from a Christian home. Precisely, Albert family from Ilesa, Osun state. She had a primary education in Lagos and her secondary education at St Mary’s Catholic Grammar School Iwo in Osun State.

“She later got married to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria before attending Kaduna Polytechnic. She obtained her HND in Catering and Hotel Management from the famous Kaduna Polytechnic in 1983. Because of her exceptional performance she was offered automatic employment, as a lecturer in the same institution where she taught for ten years.

“Mrs Abubakar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and a Masters Degree in Business Administration both from the University of Abuja. Her Excellency undertook a specialist course in Hotel Management at the Scuola International de Science Turistiche Roma, Italy under the auspices of the World Tourism Organization and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It was while she was in Italy that she came across women, especially Nigerian women, in their prime abusing their bodies through prostitution. At first, she thought that these were some wayward women giving Nigeria a bad image. On enquiry however, she learnt that the women were deceived and brought to Italy by some unscrupulous men and women and forced into prostitution.

“While agonizing over the plight of these women, God gave her a vision that she would one day be in a position to help such women and others at risk. The opportunity presented itself in 1999 when her husband became the Vice President of Nigeria.

“Incidentally, as the wife of the former Vice President, Mrs Abubakar demonstrated what could be described as a principled and a champion of dignity for womenfolk. She remembered her vision and established the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF).

“As a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization,NGO, registered under Nigerian law with the Corporate Affairs Commission, WOTCLEF platform was used to sensitize Nigerians on the detrimental effects of human trafficking not only on its victims but on the image and security of Nigeria as a country.

“Through WOTCLEF, several thousands of trafficked women and children and others in situations of abuse and exploitation were successfully rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into their communities.

“Significantly, a milestone in the work of WOTCLEF led to the enactment of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 and the subsequent establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffick in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) which has today become a model anti-trafficking agency in Africa. This indeed, standing her out as a legacy booster.

“Aside WOTCLEF, Chief Titi Abubakar also provided educational sponsorship to many vulnerable and indigent children in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Her passionate interest in bestowing support to the less privileged speak volumes as a woman of vision.

“Her Excellency, Chief Titi Abubakar is a recipient of numerous awards and titles. In 2003, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appointed her as a partner in the crusade against child illiteracy.

Other honours include: Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary International; Merit Award from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Woman of Excellence Award 2003 from Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. In the year 2002, she was honoured with the Nigerian Woman of the Year Awarded by Dame International.

“In addition, she was also crowned queen of the Nigerian Youths in 2004 by the Patriotic Youths of Nigeria – a group of young Nigerian Professionals. She was awarded the First Lifetime Award 2010 by a German based organization, the Great Africa Network for Women in recognition of her work in promoting the dignity of trafficked women and children.

“The All African Students Union has also recognized Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar with the 2010 Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Award.

In appreciation for her pioneering efforts in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria especially in the sponsorship of the Bill that established NAPTIP, Mrs Abubakar was honoured with an award by NAPTIP in 2009.

“The award by NAPTIP indicates sustainability and enduring legacy unlike numerous other pet projects of wives of political holders which fizzle out when their husbands leave office,

“Interestingly, Mrs Abubakar has kept her vision and passion for the less privileged alive. WOTCLEF has remained functional and continues to offer assistance to trafficked women, children and others at risk of being trafficked, abused and exploited. WOTCLEF rehabilitation centre for trafficked and vulnerable women and children is one of the few centres run by non-governmental organizations in Nigeria”.