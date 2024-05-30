Champion Newspapers Annual awards held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; presents Most Outstanding Public Servant of the year award to MD/CEO of Nigeria Ports Authority Mr Mohammed Bello Koro.

L-r… Representative of the Governor of Anambra State his Deputy, Dr. OnyekaChukwu Ibezim; received Governor of the year award on infrastructure and rural development from Former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke .

L-r …Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema, present Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha;his wife Mrs. ,Franca Onuoha.

L-r… Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ; Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Received Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the year award fromChairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Mrs Uzo Inno-Okoye.

MD/CEO .Pinnatech Group , High Chief Dr Christopher Ndusbusi Received Manufacture of the year award from ,former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke.

From 2nd left chairman ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr Augustine Onwumere & President Dr Jayne Onwumere received Champion Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the year from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor-in-Chief /Managing director (CNL) Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ; while others watch.

R-L …Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA . Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presenting Philanthropist of the year award to GMD /CEO Felak Concept Group Mrs (Dr) Aishia Sulaiman Achimugu,OFR .

L-r… Managing Director Diamond Leeds Limited , High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu received Philanthropist of the year Award , received by Chief Elochukwu ifekudu Presented by Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited. Mr Gabriel Ogbechie.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Borno State represented by his Deputy . Umar Usman Kadafur; presented Heart of Gold Award to MD/CEO B.T.A Investment Limited .Mr Blessing Agofure.

Chairman /CEO Caades Group Dr Chimaobi Anyaso ,received Entrepreneur of the year award from Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema.

L-r … Acting Director General /CEO .Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt, Chris Ona Najomo received Champion Newspapers Aviation Pillar of the year , former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

L-r… Mrs . Alice Ojochide Onyema ; Lady Ada Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ;received Champion Newspapers Oil and Gas Personality of the year award Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema; and others.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; ,Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA . Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presenting visionary leader of democracy of the year to governor of Borno State represented by his Deputy . Umar Usman Kadafur.

R-L… Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince .Dr Chris Igwe; Presenting Democracy a Honourable Commissioner, present Champion Newspapers 2023 Face of Democracy award to Governor of Akwa Ibom State , represented by Commissioner Ministry of Transport Hon. Orman Esin ; with them is Hon Commissioner of Chieftaincy and LG Affairs, Dr Frank Archibong.

L-r… Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; Senator Osita Izunaso; CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Hon .Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r Champion Newspapers 2023 Senator of the year ,Senator Osita Izunaso; received award former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs. ,Franca Onuoha; Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha.

Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ; Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs) Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the year award from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie (all Middle) pose with friends.

President ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr Jayne Onwumere (middle) with PWAN Groups poss. for Picture During the Champion Newspapers Anualawards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 25/5/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.