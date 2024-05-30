Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Champion Newspapers Annual awards held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
  L-r ...Chairman of the Occasion ,Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA . Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR;  presents Champion Newspapers 2023 Banker of the year to GMD/CEO Zenith Bank PLc ,DR Ebenezer Onyeagwu , his wife .  Mrs Kachi Onyeagwu ; Executive Director Zenith Bank Plc Mrs. Adobi Nwapa.  During the Champion Newspapers award held at Eko Hotel in Lagos  on 25/5/2024... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; presents Most Outstanding Public Servant of the year award  to MD/CEO of Nigeria Ports Authority Mr Mohammed Bello  Koro. 

L-r… Representative of the Governor of Anambra State his Deputy,  Dr. OnyekaChukwu Ibezim; received  Governor of the year award on infrastructure and rural development  from Former Governor of Cross River State Donald  Duke .

L-r …Chairman,  Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema, present  Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to   Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha;his  wife Mrs. ,Franca Onuoha.

L-r… Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ; Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Received   Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the year award  fromChairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Mrs Uzo Inno-Okoye.

MD/CEO .Pinnatech Group  , High  Chief Dr  Christopher   Ndusbusi Received Manufacture  of the year award from ,former Governor of Cross River State Donald  Duke.

From 2nd left  chairman ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN)  Dr Augustine Onwumere & President  Dr Jayne Onwumere received Champion Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the year  from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor-in-Chief /Managing director (CNL) Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ; while others watch.

R-L …Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA . Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presenting  Philanthropist of the year award to  GMD /CEO Felak Concept Group Mrs (Dr) Aishia Sulaiman Achimugu,OFR .

L-r… Managing Director Diamond Leeds Limited , High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu  received Philanthropist of the year Award , received by  Chief Elochukwu ifekudu  Presented by Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited.  Mr Gabriel Ogbechie.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Borno State represented by his Deputy . Umar Usman Kadafur; presented Heart of Gold Award to MD/CEO B.T.A Investment Limited .Mr Blessing Agofure.

Chairman /CEO Caades Group  Dr Chimaobi Anyaso ,received Entrepreneur of the year  award from   Chairman,  Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema.

L-r … Acting Director General /CEO  .Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority  (NCAA)  Capt, Chris Ona Najomo received  Champion Newspapers Aviation Pillar of the year , former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

L-r… Mrs . Alice Ojochide Onyema ; Lady Ada Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ;received Champion Newspapers Oil and Gas Personality of the year award  Chairman,  Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema; and others.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; ,Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA . Brig .Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presenting   visionary leader of democracy of the year to governor of Borno   State  represented by his Deputy  . Umar Usman Kadafur.

R-L… Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince .Dr Chris Igwe;  Presenting Democracy a Honourable Commissioner, present Champion Newspapers 2023  Face of Democracy award to Governor of Akwa Ibom State ,  represented by Commissioner Ministry of Transport Hon. Orman Esin ; with them is Hon Commissioner of Chieftaincy and LG Affairs, Dr Frank Archibong.

R-L …Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince .Dr Chris Igwe;  Presenting Democracy a Honourable Commissioner,  present Champion Newspapers 2023  Face of Democracy award to Governor of Akwa Ibom State ,  represented by Commissioner Ministry of Transport Hon. Orman Esin ; with them is Hon Commissioner of Chieftaincy and LG Affairs, Dr Frank Archibong.

L-r… Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; Senator Osita Izunaso; CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Hon .Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r  Champion Newspapers  2023 Senator of the year ,Senator Osita Izunaso;   received award  former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs. ,Franca Onuoha; Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to   Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha.

Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ; Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs) Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the year award  from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie (all Middle) pose with friends.

President ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr Jayne Onwumere  (middle) with PWAN Groups poss. for Picture  During the Champion Newspapers Anualawards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos  on 25/5/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Continue Reading
Peter 11184 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 30, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 29, 2024

Sovereign Trust Insurance raises the bar, hosts CII UK in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 28, 2024

1 of 466